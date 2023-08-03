AARP Driver Safety class on tap
An AARP Driver Safety class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Central Ridge Library at 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills, in the community room.
The class is designed to introduce new Florida traffic laws as well as refresh drivers with existing laws and situations, the goal being to reduce accidents. Drivers may receive a discount from their insurance company upon completion of the class.
This is a classroom experience and registration must be made in advance at 352-325-3494. The cost of the course is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The speaker will be Debbie Wilson Smyth who will be talking about “Shore to Shore,” a last will and testament offers a rich resource of information for genealogical purposes. This presentation provides an overview of the probate process and records that may be created after a person’s death.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Save Our Waters Week photo contest
In support of Citrus County’s 28th Annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) and the Citrus County Chronicle are sponsoring a photo contest depicting scenes of Citrus County’s waters and/or habitats.
Photos must have been taken within the past year and be submitted online at tinyurl.com/saveourwaters2023 no later than Friday, Aug. 25. Submitted photos cannot depict any particular business, and photos become the property of Citrus Publishing, Inc.
Participants could win cash prizes of $150, $75 and $50, as well as complimentary tickets to area attractions. Winning photos (first, second, third and honorable mention) will be featured in the Citrus County Chronicle’s Sunday Commentary section. The first-place photo will also be featured on next year’s SOWW T-shirt and brochure.
First Responders Appreciation to be held
The Inverness Elks in Hernando praise those who are the first to run to a disaster or critical emergency with aid. The Elks greatly appreciate trained professionals who respond immediately to extreme or chaotic incidents, rushing in to help.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, the Inverness Elks will hold a First Responders Appreciation Event at their lakefront lodge at 3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando, beside the public boat ramp.
All first responders of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services in Citrus County are invited, as well as the public. There will be live entertainment, plenty of picnic foods and cold beverages and the lovely setting on Lake Hernando to enjoy.
Other forms of fun will help the lodge raise money to establish a First Responder Assistance Fund. There will be a dunk tank to challenge throwers, inside the lodge will be a silent auction for a variety of themed gift baskets, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, an excellent bottle or an average one can be won in the wine or bourbon pull with the purchase of chances, and other raffles will be offered. All monies raised in those efforts will go to the lodge’s First Responder Assistance Fund.
For more information, call the lodge at 352-726-2027.