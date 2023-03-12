Meet the candidates in Pine Ridge
Residents of Pine Ridge are invited to meet the candidates for the upcoming Pine Ridge Board of Directors election.
Meet the candidates from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 5690 W. Pine Ridge Drive, Pine Ridge.
For resumes and more information, visit the website at www.pineridgeassn.com.
Clerk of Court to hold info session
The Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s office will hold its first Clerk Services Public Information session from 9 to 11 a.m. on March 29, providing citizens an opportunity to learn more about navigating the Clerk’s office website, services, and initiatives.
Additional sessions are slated quarterly, with the next sessions occurring in June, September and December.
The March 29 session will be held at the Citrus County Realtor’s Association training room, located at 714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto.
The information provided in the sessions will include but is not limited to: how to sign up for Recording Activity Notification (RAN), online jury excusal process, online official records and courts records search, board meetings/minutes, passports and marriage licenses, and JustFOIA public records and general information questions.
To register for the March session, contact the office at 352-341-6424, option 9; or by email at pio@citrusclerk.org.
Celebrate St. Patrick's with Post 77
American Legion Post 77 is having a St. Patrick's Day meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 17, located at 4375 S. Little Al Point, Inverness.
They will have corned beef and cabbage with Irish soda bread for $14. It is first-come, first-served until gone. Proceeds will go to the Inverness Boys & Girls Club. Open to all.
2023 Annual Orchid Show & Sale
Nature Coast Orchid Society’s 2023 Annual Orchid Show & Sale "Orchid Puzzles" will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, March 18 and 19, located at the VFW Post 8681, 18940 Drayton St., Spring Hill.
It is an AOS judged show with hundreds of beautiful orchids on display. Raffles every hour. Entrance fee is $3.
Craft Fair slated in Beverly Hills
The Beverly Hills Civic Association will be holding a Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at the Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
This is a fundraiser for the Beverly Hills Civic Association, a nonprofit, and all proceeds go to benefit the local residents and services in the area of the civic association.
Knights serving breakfast March 19
Join the St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus for their monthly breakfasts from 8:30-10:30 a.m. the third Sunday of each month.
The menu consists of sausage and scrambled eggs, hashed brown potatoes, french toast, pancakes, fruit bowl, orange juice, regular and decaf coffee; cost is $8.
The church is at 4301 W, Homosassa Trail in Lecanto. The breakfast is served in the hall behind the St. Scholastica church. Open to the public.
The money made from the breakfasts goes to support the community, and the leftover food is taken to a local homeless shelter. The next breakfast will be March 19.