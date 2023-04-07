LHS Drama Club’s Spring play announced
Lecanto High School’s drama club is holding their Spring play, “Exposed! Eight 10-minute Scenes About What Really Happened,” on April 14 and 15 in the Curtis Peterson Auditorium.
The play will begin at 7 p.m. on April 14, and there will be a show at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 15.
Tickets are $10 and are available now online at citrusschools.org. Scroll down to 'tickets' and it will be listed under "LHS Drama Club Spring Production." They are no longer selling event tickets at the gate.
Exposed! is a comedy show that reveals the truth behind famous people, characters and stories.
Did Rumpelstiltskin really try to steal the princess' baby? Was Mr. Hyde really Miss Hyde? Was Charles Dickens really a frustrated stand-up comic? Was Robin Hood's sister really responsible for all that theft? Exposed! examines these stories plus Hansel and Gretel, Peter Pan, Willy Wonka, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.
Written to be either a full evening's worth of entertainment, or each scene broken out for drama festivals and competitions, Exposed! has something for everyone, both on stage and in the audience.
DOH now offering vaccinations for travel
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is now offering vaccinations for people planning to travel outside the country.
Many foreign countries recommend or require certain vaccinations for visitors prior to their arrival. In the past, Citrus County residents planning to travel internationally had to travel to Gainesville or Tampa for vaccines. As some vaccines require several doses, that often meant multiple out-of-county trips.
Travel vaccines will be administered on Fridays, by appointment only. While DOH-Citrus can accommodate families or small groups that are traveling together, each person in the party will require their own appointment.
Individuals are encouraged to contact their insurance provider prior to making an appointment as not all insurance plans or Medicare plans will cover vaccines for travel. While DOH-Citrus will bill insurance, individuals are responsible for all charges not covered.
If planning a trip overseas, check the Travelers’ Health section on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for information on what vaccines are recommended or required for the countries you are planning to visit.
To schedule an appointment, call 352-513-6090.
Citrus Springs Advisory Board seeking applications
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking applications for the Citrus Springs Advisory Board (CSAB).
The CSAB is seeking one qualified regular member to fill a two-year term ending January 31, 2025. Eligible applicants must reside full-time and own property within the boundaries of the Citrus Springs Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) as approved by the BOCC.
The CSAB meets at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the Citrus Springs Community Building, located at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
The purpose of this board is to provide facilities, street lighting, beautification and other essential facilities and municipal services for the Citrus Springs area.
Applications will be accepted until notification is given for closure and can be accessed at: www.citrusbocc.com/boardapplication.
Completed applications should be sent to Citrus County Administration, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 267, Lecanto, FL 34461.
SHINE presentations coming up
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. SHINE services and programs are free, unbiased and confidential.
One of the programs that SHINE offers in partnership with Citrus Libraries is Medicare 101. In this informative presentation, SHINE will provide unbiased information for those approaching 65 and others who are interested in learning more about Medicare.
SHINE will answer questions about Medicare and the enrollment process. SHINE will present Medicare 101 at the following locations: 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Coastal Region branch in Crystal River; 2 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills; and 2 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Homosassa branch.