Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: Whole milk, snack crackers, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice, Gatorade Zero, Vitamin Water Zero).
- Non-food items: Baby bottle brushes, AAA and AA batteries, nail clippers and ethnic hair care products.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, contact April Renfro at 352-344-8111 or email april@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Cancer support group to resume meetings
The Women’s Breast Cancer Support Group will resume their monthly meetings with their next meeting starting at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lecanto in the lobby area in front of the fireplace. A light lunch will be served.
Speaker for this meeting will be Cindi Fein, executive director of NAMI Citrus, The National Alliance on Mental Illness. Fein will explain about NAMI and reconfirm with the group how one’s physical and mental health are tied closely together with what those in the club are facing with cancer and other illnesses, or their loved ones.
To reserve a spot at this meeting, call Judy Bonard, facilitator, at 352-220-3693 by Sept. 1.
All ladies diagnosed with breast cancer or going through treatment are welcome to attend the monthly meetings. Even ladies who are survivors of breast cancer are most welcome and can possibly be of help to this wonderful positive support group.
Meetings are the second Friday of each month at 11:45 a.m., except for June, July and August.
Trailblazers Girl Scouts' upcoming events
Trailblazers Girl Scouts is holding a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Culver’s in Inverness, 1781 W. Main St.
Trailblazers Daisy recruitment for kindergarten and first grade will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Trailblazers Girl Scout recruitment will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Beverly Hills Community Park, 997 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
Extension offers A Matter of Balance
A Matter of Balance program, hosted by the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County, is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.
This class is held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, starting Sept. 11 until Oct. 4. Classes are held twice a week for four weeks for two hours each at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
Pre-registration is required and is first come first serve, so call early. To register online: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
Financial assistance is available for qualified participants provided by Wellcare. For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.