Community Cat Program date moved due to holiday
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will hold their Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program on Wednesday, July 5, due to the Fourth of July holiday.
For more information, call 352-746-8400.
‘Empty the Shelters’ event throughout July
From Thursday, July 6, to Monday, July 31, Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will participate in the Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event, which will include participants from more than 335 shelters in 44 states.
BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is excited to announce it will team up with MetLife Pet Insurance for the foundation’s upcoming reduced-fee adoption event.
Since the 2016 inception of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 158,000 pets at 669 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada have received second chances. An average of 1,200 shelter pets are adopted each day during each quarterly national event.
BISSELL Pet Foundation and CCAS urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information, call 352-746-8400 or visit citrusbocc.com/findapet.
Elks to host Purple Heart breakfast
The West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa, will host a breakfast and program at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, honoring all Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star family members in commemoration of the 241st anniversary of the Purple Heart.
Established by General George Washington on Aug. 7, 1782, and originally known as the Badge of Military Merit, the Purple Heart is a badge of honor that recognizes those Patriots who have selflessly made the supreme sacrifice or shed their blood in defense of the nation’s freedoms.
Purple Heart recipients, associates, entities, proud supporters and Gold Star family members are cordially invited to the free breakfast served by members of the West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693 Veterans Committee.
Attendees are requested to register by contacting Curt Ebitz at 352-382-3847 or by emailing info@citruspurpleheart.org. Indicate the number of guests in your party and their names.
For information about Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart, visit citruspurpleheart.org or the Facebook page. For information about the West Citrus Elks, visit westcitruselks.org.
Community Thrift Shop seeks volunteers
At the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, the arrival of spring, while welcome in most respects, means that several of their volunteers head to their northern homes until next October. Combined with the ordinary attrition that changing family circumstances has on the all-volunteer staff, the departure of their snowbirds leaves the shop short-staffed. It takes four or five people working each day to keep the merchandise flowing through the little store.
If you have an interest in making a difference in people’s lives and making new friends, become a volunteer. Sign up to work a weekly four-hour shift or simply to be a substitute worker on those days a regular volunteer is absent. There is a one-hour training class to start.
All the money the shop earns stays in the greater Dunnellon area. They donate several thousand dollars each month to worthy local causes. Stop by the shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. six days a week at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. and pick up an application to start a new adventure in your life.