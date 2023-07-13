Kitten Palooza adoption event July 15
To celebrate National Adoption Week, various pet support and rescue organizations have been invited to the Kitty Palooza event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, in the Winn Dixie Plaza on Lecanto Highway in Lecanto.
Along with cats, kitties and rabbits ready for that special loving home, there will be raffles, pet giveaways and the staff at Petsense will have a lunch barbeque ready for visitors.
Stop on by and find that new family member ready to move into your home and heart. For more information, call Precious Paws Rescue at 352-726-4700; leave a message and a volunteer will return your call.
Supervisor of Elections at Market at the Depot
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Market at the Depot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, located at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available. If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Nature Coast Orchid Society to host grower
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host Accent Orchids on July 15 in the fellowship hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. Doors open at 11 a.m., meeting at noon.
This grower, Accent Orchids, specializes in orchids that thrive in our central Florida environment. There will be an orchid sale, display and raffle.
For more information, call 352-895-4035.
Hospital to hold joint pain seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a joint pain seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto.
“Relief for Hip, Knee and Shoulder Pain” will be guided by a physical therapist who will walk attendees through causes of joint pain, diagnosis and the variety of treatment options available.
Those who are experiencing joint pain, have difficulty standing or walking or who experience trouble with daily activity due to joint issues would benefit from this seminar.
A brief question-and-answer session will follow.
Seating is limited, so an RSVP is required to attend. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com to reserve a seat.
Purple Heart meeting slated July 18
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Citrus County Building Alliance, 1196 S. Lecanto Highway (County Road 491), Lecanto, approximately a half-mile south of State Road 44 on the west side of CR 491.
All combat-wounded veterans, as well as parents, lineal descendants, spouses and siblings of living or deceased Purple Heart recipients are invited to attend the meeting and to become a Chapter 776 member.
To learn more about Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 MOPH or to become a member, visit the Chapter 776 website at www.citruspurpleheart.org, the Chapter 776 Facebook page or call 352-382-3847.