May Master Gardener Plant Seminars

Hurricane Season is fast approaching on June 1, but it is not too late to prepare your landscape to avoid some major damage. The May Master Gardener Plant Seminar will identify some “housekeeping” for your yard before the start of the season and, if necessary, some cleanup/restoration information should there be damage to the plants in your landscape. They will identify some of the trees that are wind-resistant, and make a good addition to your landscape.

