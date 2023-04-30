May Master Gardener Plant Seminars
Hurricane Season is fast approaching on June 1, but it is not too late to prepare your landscape to avoid some major damage. The May Master Gardener Plant Seminar will identify some “housekeeping” for your yard before the start of the season and, if necessary, some cleanup/restoration information should there be damage to the plants in your landscape. They will identify some of the trees that are wind-resistant, and make a good addition to your landscape.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: May 10 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, May 11 at Citrus Springs, May 17 at Floral City, May 22 at Coastal in Crystal River, May 24 at Lakes Region in Inverness and May 25 at Homosassa. There will also be a Zoom presentation on May 15 for anyone wishing to use this format.
Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate. Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu.
Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer all gardening questions. The Master Gardener phone numbers at the Extension office are: 352-527-5709 or 5711.
Texas Hold 'Em style poker tournament
VFW Post 8189 Auxiliary is hosting a Texas Hold 'Em style poker tournament beginning at noon on May 13, located at 8856 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Presale tickets are $30. Tickets at the door are $40. Prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There will be food available for purchase.
Proceeds from the tournament will allow the VFW Auxiliary to continue to support veterans and the community.
Convention of States meeting
There will be a Convention of States House District 23 district meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. on May 15 in the community room of the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Center to host free workshop to manage falls
Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. In June, the West Citrus Community Center will host a free four-week workshop emphasizing practical strategies to manage falls, in partnership with Gamba & Associates Health Education, Elder Options and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.
“A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Participants learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home and exercise to increase strength and balance.
Anyone who is concerned about falls, has fallen in the past or has restricted activities because of falling concerns is encouraged to attend. Attendees interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength are also welcome.
The workshops will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 16 through June 8, located at 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa. For more information or to register, contact Laura Gamba at lgamba@live.com.
Hospital to host stroke seminar at YMCA
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a stroke seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
“Stroke 101” will feature a presentation from a Fellow in the hospital’s graduate medical education program. The talk will focus on the types of stroke, signs and symptoms. Attendees will learn about the steps they can take to prevent a stroke as well as the treatment and recovery process for stroke survivors.
Seating is limited so an RSVP is required to attend. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com to reserve a seat.