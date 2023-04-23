Nature Coast Doll Club to gather
The Nature Coast Doll Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto, in the Patio Room.
The club is a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs and fosters their goals of research, education, conservation and appreciation of dolls through the ages. All visitors are welcome.
Please note the club members are not vendors to sell individual dolls or collections. For more information, call 847-772-7882.
The next Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness, in their meeting room. Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. Meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
The speaker will be Angela Vick, Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, who will share her background and accomplishments for Citrus County.
Donations of toothpaste and toothbrushes for adults and children are requested for their outreach program Jessie’s Place. For more information, contact Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.
The Beverly Hills Civic Association will be serving a taco dinner prior to their meeting at 7 p.m. on April 27 located at 77 Civic Circle.
Their sponsor for April will be Los Magueyes in Beverly Hills. Food will be served prior to the meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
This is a fundraiser for BHCA. Price per person will be $12 for tacos, dessert and drinks. Their town hall meetings are open to the public.
Citrus Springs Library April book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
There will be a 50/50 drawing at noon. Winner doesn't need to be present. The library is located at 1826 W. Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Kiwanis of West Citrus is now meeting at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Oysters Restaurant in Crystal River, 606 SE. U.S. Highway 19.
If you have an interest in serving the children of the community, you are welcome to attend and learn more about the organization.
A garage sale is planned for April 29 at the American Legion on U.S. Highway 41. Proceeds will be used for projects and scholarships for children and students in Citrus County.