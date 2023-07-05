Auxiliary to host Christmas in July auction
VFW Post 7122 Auxiliary is going to have a huge "American Chance Auction" Christmas in July auction from noon to 3 p.m. on July 9 at the post, 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
Tickets are 20 for $10 donation, taking a chance on new gift items, collectibles and treasures galore.
They will also be serving beef sliders from noon to 3 p.m. They are cooked your way, two for $3 and come with a bag of chips.
The auction and the sliders are a fundraiser for the VFW Auxiliary of Post 7122 to help pay their 2023-24 obligations.
Walking tours continue through summer
On Saturday, July 8, the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will host Inverness Walks, a historic walking tour of Downtown Inverness.
These events are held on the second Saturday of each month. Museum staff and volunteers from the Citrus County Historical Society (CCHS) lead the walk around the Downtown Square and slightly beyond to regale participants with tales of the early days of Citrus County.
Walkers will meet at the museum at 9 a.m. The suggested donation to attend is $5 for adults and $2 for children and supports the CCHS. Participants should RSVP by calling the museum at 352-341-6428 or emailing museum@citrusbocc.com.
Library to host History Hour on Gettysburg
For three sweltering days in July 1863, the nation witnessed two massive armies clash in a cataclysmic battle in the fields that encircled a small town in Pennsylvania called Gettysburg. The Battle of Gettysburg was massive in terms of men engaged and casualties – more than 58,000 men were killed, wounded or missing after the fighting concluded on July 3, 1863.
To this day, historians debate the true impact of the battle on the war as opposed to the romanticism and legacy of the battle. Nonetheless, the Battle of Gettysburg was a major event in the American Civil War, and its impact has enthralled subsequent generations.
Partake in a presentation of the Battle of Gettysburg at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the Homosassa Public Library and see authentic uniforms, gear and equipment of the time period.
Senior Friends for Life to gather
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Inverness Golf & Country Club, 3140 S. Country Club Drive.
For more information, call Nancy at 352-563-5732 or Lou at 352-586-9096.
The club’s tour of restaurants will be July 26 at Angelotti’s, 130 Heights Ave., Inverness. For more information, call Janet at 352-419-7341.
Key seeks donations for dinner auction
The Key Training Center will be hosting its 2023 Annual Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
The event is attended by 300-400 people from Citrus and surrounding counties each year. The funds raised will go towards scholarships for more than 40 unfunded clients that attend the Key Training Center, which equates to roughly $400,000 a year.
Key Training is currently looking for donations (items/gift cards/trips/etc.) to place in the live and silent auction for the event.
For questions, information on donating, or if you need to schedule a pick-up for an item that is too large to mail, call 352-795-5541, Ext. 312.