Blackshear Memorial Golf Outing slated
The Citrus County Building Alliance will have the 33rd Annual Jim Blackshear Memorial Golf Outing 2023 on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The (shotgun-start) tournament will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. on the Oaks course at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club. Putting contest will begin at 7:30.
A portion of the proceeds raised will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County. To date, the Jim Blackshear Memorial Golf Outing has raised over $55,000 since partnering with the Clubs in 2013.
A few spaces remain. For more information, call the Citrus County Building Alliance, 352-746-9028.
Knights slate blood drive for Feb. 18
The first drive of the new year for Knights of Columbus Council 6168 and Our Lady of Grace Parish will be on the traditional third Saturday of February, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and County Road 486 in Lecanto.
LifeSouth is the local blood source for Citrus County and relies on our participation for this lifesaving gift. There will be a complimentary continental breakfast and tokens of appreciation for all donors. For more information, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
Woman’s Club invites new members
An open house for women interested in fellowship and community service will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Inverness Woman’s Clubhouse, 1715 Forest Drive, on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The Inverness club, established in 1917, is the oldest community service club in Citrus County. Membership is open to all residents. Presently, the club’s membership includes residents of Floral City, Pine Ridge and Citrus Hills as well as Inverness.
Refreshments will be provided as visitors can get acquainted with the club and its members. For more information, call Donna at 352-249-0889 or Sandy at 937-346-4383.
Check out what Pilot Club is all about
The Pilot Club of Crystal River meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the American Legion Post 155, 6585 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River. The next meeting is Feb. 21.
The Pilot Club of Crystal River is the original Pilot Club in Citrus County and has been serving the community for some 45 years. If anyone is interested in community service in many facets, this would be the organization to join. For more information, contact Stephanie Price, president, at 352-795-1600.
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital presents heart seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a heart health seminar at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto.
“Advances in Heart Care” will feature a presentation from cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr. Bao Hoang. The discussion will focus on advancements in medication, technology and cardiac procedures. A brief question-and-answer session will follow.
Seating is limited, so an RSVP is required. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com.
Democrat women offering scholarships
The Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County is holding a luncheon fundraiser for its Eleanor Roosevelt Scholarship.
The DWCCC is offering two $1,000 scholarships in 2023 to graduating high school women from a Citrus County public high school.
One scholarship will be awarded for attendance at a four-year university and a second scholarship for attendance at a two-year college, technical or trade school. Applications are available in the high school guidance offices.
The luncheon will be held on Feb. 25 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and available on the DWCCC website citruswomendems.org by clicking on the RSVP button on the home page. Donations can also be made at the same site.
For more information, email info@citruswomendems.org.