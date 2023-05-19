North Suncoast Conservative Club to meet
This month, where Memorial Day weekend is on the fourth Saturday, the North Suncoast Conservative Club meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on May 20 at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
This month, where Memorial Day weekend is on the fourth Saturday, the North Suncoast Conservative Club meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on May 20 at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
Guest speaker will be the new executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle, Jim Gouvellis, with over 40 years of newspaper experience, two Pulitzer Prizes for work in Charlotte County, as well as editor, publisher and reporter experiences in southwest Florida. Be sure to check with the registration desk to be sure dues are paid for the year. Things have been hectic and we need to be sure we are keeping up with the housekeeping. Bring friends and encourage old members to rejoin the group.
Although the Woman's Club of Beverly Hills monthly meetings are done for the year, they are continuing their Lunch Bunch through the summer.
The schedule is as follows: noon on June 8 at Bubbaque's in Crystal River; noon on July 7 at Beef 'O' Brady's in Crystal River; August will be a pool/lunch party, date TBA.
Club meetings start back at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at their new location, Citrus County Senior Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
For more information, call 203-915-7407.
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet June 13 at 10 a.m. by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present "Myth or Truth." He will talk about the free database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog and the pros and cons of the familysearch.org Family Tree.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host Ecuagenera at noon on June 24, located in the Fellowship Hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. Doors open 11 a.m.
This grower is known for rare and unusual orchids from Ecuador. There will be an orchid sale, plant display and on-site raffle.
For more information, call 352-895-4035.
The Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) will be meeting on Wednesday, May 24, at Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness, in their meeting room. Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. Meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
This month’s speaker will be retired Inverness City Manager, Frank DiGiovanni, who will share his 40 years of history, background and accomplishments for Citrus County. The talk should be engaging, and conservative friends are encouraged to attend.
Donations of hair products, i.e., shampoo, conditioner, brushes, combs, for adults and children are requested for their outreach program Jessie’s Place.
For more information, contact Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.