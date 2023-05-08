Voters group to host Superintendent Sam Himmel
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County is pleased to announce that the speaker for their May meeting will be the Superintendent of Citrus County Schools, Sandra "Sam" Himmel. The League has asked Himmel to provide an update on recent changes in the Florida public school system.
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. May 9 at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River. For more information, call 352-637-9623 or go to lwvcitrus.org.
Note that the LWVCC will now be meeting at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Coastal Region Library until further notice.
Citrus Writers Club to meet
The Citrus Writers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Hope Evangelical Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Meetings are for published and unpublished writers. There is no charge to attend.
Senior Friends for Life to gather
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. May 10 at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive, Inverness. Lunch will be ordered from the menu and will be served at noon.
The restaurant tour will take the group to Los Magueyes on May 24, located at 3887 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Nancy at 352-563-5732 or Pat at 352-795-5822.
May Master Gardener Plant Seminars
Hurricane Season is fast approaching on June 1, but it is not too late to prepare your landscape to avoid some major damage. The May Master Gardener Plant Seminar will identify some “housekeeping” for your yard before the start of the season and, if necessary, some cleanup/restoration information should there be damage to the plants in your landscape. They will identify some of the trees that are wind-resistant and make a good addition to your landscape.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: May 10 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, May 11 at Citrus Springs, May 17 at Floral City, May 22 at Coastal in Crystal River, May 24 at Lakes Region in Inverness and May 25 at Homosassa. There will also be a Zoom presentation on May 15 for anyone wishing to use this format.
Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate. Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu.
Convention of States meeting on tap
There will be a Convention of States House District 23, which covers Citrus County, district meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. on May 15 in the community room of the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.