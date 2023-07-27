Closeout yard sale coming up
The New Church Without Walls will be holding its huge closeout yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, through Saturday, Aug. 5, lat 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto.
For more information, call Joan Johnson at 352-344-2425, Option 1.
Auxiliary hosts annual school supply drive
It’s that time again when the VFW Auxiliary of Post 7122 does their annual school supply drive.
It has been their honor to help out Floral City Elementary School with their much-needed school items.
Citizens can drop off items at VFW Post 7122, 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City, or to make a monetary donation, mail to: VFW Auxiliary president, at the above address.
Complete list of items needed is at your local stores. Just to name a few requested: wired earbuds, pocket folders, composition books, crayons, large pink erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, colored pencils, baby wipes, blunt end scissors, two-inch binders and No. 2 pencils pre-sharpened.
Deadline to have items or monetary donations to VFW Post 7122 is Aug. 6.
Anglers meeting to host top fishing pro
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) are honored to have Captain Leiza Fitzgerald as their speaker at their Aug. 14 meeting.
In 2020, she was named as one of the 30 most influential female anglers (top five in saltwater) by Wildlife Enthusiast magazine. She won Annual Top Angler for Redfish from the International Women’s Fishing Association in 2020 with a repeat in 2021, when she won IWFA Annual Top Angler for Redfish, Snook and Sheepshead. Fitzgerald has affectionately been deemed “Queen of Conservation” for her tireless efforts to help improve marine fisheries.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. The club invites prospective members to join them. Membership forms and other information are available on the club Facebook page and their website at www.naturecoastangler.com.
Soccer club fall registration open
Citrus United Soccer Club is beginning its 2023-24 season in October. Their first registration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Inverness Fairgrounds. Additional registration dates are: 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 19, and 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 22.
If you register in person on the first day, you will receive a free T-shirt. Visit their website www.citrusunited.com for the online registration which is now open. The website will have additional times and dates to register in person as well.
They have programs for children ages 3 through 19. They also offer a program for children with disabilities and scholarships for children with financial need. Players are given the opportunity to work with professional trainers, play an 11-week season and participate in the opening year jamboree and also the end of year tournament.
Any new player needs to bring a copy of his or her birth certificate for registration. For further information, call Ann Withkowski at 352-220-4877, or email the club at citrusunited.com.
USCG Auxiliary: Boating Safety Course Aug. 19
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Homosassa is here to help you learn or refresh the necessary skills so you may have an amazing boating experience. Register to take the Coast Guard-approved “About Boating Safety” course, which is being offered to aid you in becoming an educated and improved boater.
Join their experienced team from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the West Citrus Community Center.
After successfully completing the test, students will be sent the Florida Safe Boaters card from FWC and possibly eligible for discounts on your boat insurance.
The course is being offered at a cost of $40, which includes a textbook, payable by cash or check prior to the course date. They apply a discount for family members sharing a book. Location: West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa, FL 34448. Space is limited so RSVP today by contacting Dee Imhoff at george.dooris @saintleo.edu, or https://tinyurl.com/2p9burfh. Follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/uscg aux154.