Public invited to ukulele band concert
The First Church of God in Inverness invites the public to a unique concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 5510 E. Jasmine Lane, Inverness.
The church is hosting a ukulele band that loves to play and sing many of the songs you know and love.
No ticket needed to get in, but a "love offering" will be taken. Young and old can enjoy an hour of good music together.
Master Choir slates two upcoming concerts
The Central Florida Master Choir will be holding two concerts coming up at 3 p.m. both days: Sunday, March 26, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, 20641 Chestnut St., Dunnellon; and Sunday, April 2, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW. Highway 200, Ocala.
The major work will be “Cantata No. 4, Christ Lag in Todesbanden,” by Johann Sebastian Bach, in the original German.
The second half will include secular music, such as “Night and Day,” “Good Day, Sunshine” and “Moon River.”
There are no tickets for these events, but donations are gratefully accepted.
Conductor is Dr. Harold W. McSwain with accompanist Gaylyn Capitano. Pieces performed by the New Moon String Ensemble.
For more information or to audition, go to cfmasterchoir.com or call 352-615-7677.
Central Ridge Library plant swap
Do you love being outside working in your garden? Do you wish you could share your plants with someone else? Then join others at Central Ridge Library for a plant swap at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27.
Bring plants you would like to swap with other gardeners and take home some new ones to put in your yard.
Don’t have any plants? Feel free to stop by and take clippings to get your home garden started. Flowers, vegetables, all are welcome.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622.
To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, and new services and resources available to the public, go online to citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Learn about landscaping for wildlife
Learn all about landscaping to attract and benefit butterflies and hummingbirds at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) Fellowship Hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
All are welcome to attend this free presentation by Grumbles Garden Shop of Dunnellon all about the care and choice of these plants for your yard to attract wildlife.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be door prizes of a beautiful donated plant from Grumbles and a Florida Friendly Landscaping Guide. There will be free wildlife handouts, a 50/50 drawing to benefit the venue, and light refreshments available.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club, at 352-746-2384.
Kiwanis of West Citrus to meet
Kiwanis of West Citrus is now meeting at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at Oysters of Crystal River, 606 U.S. 19 SE.
Membership is open now and the next meeting will be March 29.
A light meal is provided for nominal charge. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a member, attend the meeting on March 29 or call Jim Morton at 603-370-0569.
A garage sale is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29 at the American Legion on U.S. Highway 41. Proceeds will be used for their projects for children in the Citrus County community and scholarships.
Kiwanis of West Citrus sponsors Key Clubs at CRHS and LHS, Builders Club at Lecanto Middle School, Aktion Club at the Presbyterian Church in Dunnellon for disabled adults and a field day for Key Training Center and CREST school every year.