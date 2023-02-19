Child Health & Safety Fair coming
The Citrus County Department of Health and the City of Inverness will present a Child Health & Safety Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at the Depot pavilion at Liberty Park, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Exhibits and activities will include raffles, nutrition education, cyber security, safe sleep, fire safety, vision screening, pool safety, bicycle helmet fittings and more.
Everyone is welcome. Free swag bags while supplies last.
Woman’s Club offers special needs scholarships
With a long history of supporting young women as they embark on their educational journey beyond high school, the club leadership of the Inverness Woman’s Club has decided to offer a $1,000 scholarship to a female student with special needs who will be graduating from Citrus High School this spring.
Special needs may include a physical disability, a cognitive or learning disability, or developmental special needs such as autism. With this focus, this scholarship will provide an avenue for a student who in the past may not have applied for a scholarship.
The application deadline is March 17 and applications are available at the guidance office or online at https://www.citruscollegecoalition.org/local-scholarships.
13th All Mopar Car Show, Swap on tap
The 13th Annual All Mopar Car Show and Swap meet will be Saturday, March 18, at Wallace Brooks Park, 328 E. Dampier St., Inverness, on Lake Henderson.
Join for good music, food, door prizes and great cars. Pre-registration is $15 and registration at the show will be $20 from 8 to 10 a.m. Display-only cars (not judged) will be $10.
The show will be hosted by the Citrus MOPARS car club and Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep. Lots of awards based on a judging process will be presented around 2 p.m. Bring a fire extinguisher for an extra score.
For more information, call Ken McNally at 352-249-7225 or Mike Bonadonna at 352-341-1019.
Become champ with Meals on Wheels
The Meals on Wheels program is holding a "Community Champions" Campaign from March 20-24, looking for community members to help raise awareness about senior hunger in Citrus County.
Leaders in the community are needed to help bring attention to the needs of seniors by volunteering to assist in delivery of Meals on Wheels during "Community Champions Week" as part of a national campaign.
Delivery sites to choose from: Hernando Area Senior Program, 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando; West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa; Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto; and East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy., Inverness.
As a Community Champion volunteer, you may ride with the regular Meals on Wheels driver if space allows. You may also follow behind in your own vehicle if you prefer. If you are not able to commit to the entire two hours, we suggest following behind in your own vehicle and notify the driver if you have to leave.
Volunteers should arrive at the center between 10-10:15 a.m. to meet the route driver and be briefed on the delivery process.
Drivers leave the site at approximately 10:30 a.m. to start their route. Routes typically take approximately two hours.
On each route, volunteers accompany experienced Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver meals to clients. To volunteer, call 352-527-5975.
Beverly Hills Civic Association to meet
Beverly Hills Civic Association will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at 77 Civic Circle. As promised, at 5 p.m. they will be serving dinner before the meeting starts.
The dinner will be ribs with coleslaw, potato salad and dessert. Price will be $12 per person. They hope that members and guests will want to support the Civic Association and stay for the meeting.
The guest speakers will be from code compliance and the Sheriff’s Office.
All residents are invited. For any questions, call 352-746-2657.