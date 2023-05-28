Veterans Week Committee meeting schedule
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee has revised its meeting schedule for Citrus County's 31st annual Veterans Appreciation Week: June meeting will be Wednesday, June 21; no July meeting; August meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 16; September meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 20; and October meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 18.
All planning and coordination meetings are held at 1:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Citrus County Chronicle building, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
All veteran service organizations are encouraged to send representatives to participate in the planning process. Community organizations, civic groups and individual veterans and residents interested in attending are welcome.
Any organization or person desiring additional information should contact Chairman John McGee at 352-346-2141.
Nature Coast Orchid Society to meet
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host Ecuagenera at noon on June 24, located in the Fellowship Hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. Doors open 11 a.m.
This grower is known for rare and unusual orchids from Ecuador. There will be an orchid sale, plant display and on-site raffle.
For more information, call 352-895-4035.
Assistance available for new online permitting portal
The Citrus County Department of Growth Management’s Building Division successfully launched their new online permitting portal on Monday, April 24. Since then, there have been 857 accounts created, 923 applications submitted, 517 permits issued and 3,347 inspections completed. Staff are committed to making this a positive experience for all users and appreciate the community’s patience and support during this transition.
Help is available for those learning to use the new system. If you have applied for a permit and need assistance, contact 352-527-5310.
Those requiring assistance with setting up a new portal account should call 352-341-8795 or visit the contractor window located at the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Building Division staff are available to assist with portal set-up, scanning plans and navigating the new system.
Clerk’s office has smartphone app
Citrus County Clerk of Courts is excited to announce the release of a new smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the organizations to provide information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
The Citrus County Clerk of Courts app was developed by TheGovApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as: clerk’s welcome; online record search; restraining orders and injunctions; property auctions; board agenda and minutes; jury information; public records requests; calendar; and marriage kiosk.
The Citrus County Clerk of Courts app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Citrus Co Clerk of Courts FL” or click here to download. For more information or questions, contact PIO@citrusclerk.org.