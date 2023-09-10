Military Tribute Bikes to be at Outdoors Expo
For the first time ever, the Parks and Recreation Outdoors Expo will be held Sept. 16 at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1579 Citrus Springs Blvd., and two of the three Military Tribute Bikes will be on display to honor our heroes.
The bikes will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Army and Air Force bikes have been chosen.
Take-out barbecue dinner in Floral City
Floral City Methodist Church is holding a take-out barbecue chicken dinner from noon until they run out on Sept. 16.
The meal includes barbecue chicken, potato salad, baked beans, roll and pineapple upside-down cake for a donation of $10.
For more information, call 352-344-1771.
Seeking local artists for festival
The next Festivus for the Rest of Us art fest on Saturday, Oct. 14, is currently accepting local artists. If interested, contact Crystal no later than Sept. 22 at 352-212-4011.
Wildlife Club meetings to resume for the season
Learn all about Florida Native Bats from guest speaker, Shari Blissett-Clark, president of the Florida Bat Conservancy and Bat Belfrys, when the Wildlife Club meetings resume at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for many free wildlife handouts and information. Light refreshments available, a door prize and a 50/50 drawing will be held to benefit the NCUU. Wildlife Club meetings are always free and all are welcome.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club, at 352-746-2384 or blr768@tampabay.rr.com.
Democratics to host annual Blue Gala
Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried will be the keynote speaker at the Citrus Democratic Party’s annual “Blue Gala,” beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, 509 E. Hartford Ave., Hernando.
The event will feature a Citrus Luau buffet, music by Nicole Equerme, dancing, a silent auction and more.
The Blue Gala is the Citrus Democratic Party’s main fundraiser and provides an opportunity for local Democrats to meet and socialize with party leaders and local and statewide elected Democrats.
Tickets are available for $100 per person. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit citrusdemocrats.org.
Moose Lodge 2013 hosting dinner/dance
Moose Lodge 2013 is having a special dinner/dance on Sept. 15 at 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The dinner menu is one-fourth of chicken, yellow rice, vegetable, salad, Italian bread/butter and dessert. The entertainment at the dance is Bill D. Williams.
Tickets are on sale now through Sept. 13 by 7 p.m. or when they have sold all the chicken. Price is $15 for the dinner/dance. Tickets are purchased at the Moose Lodge at the bar.
Anyone wishing to attend just the dance, the price is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. There will be time slots for reservations. They will have 32 dark meat and 32 light meat. Time slots will be 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and 6:15 to 7 p.m.
They will take 21-22 reservations per time period. Every dinner must have their tickets with them or they will not be seated.