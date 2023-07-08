Ozello Writers Guild selling book at Homosassa Library
The Ozello Writers Guild will be selling its book “Three Bridges to Paradise” from 10 a.m. to noon July 19 at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals along with 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. The book was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
The guild is also seeking retail outlets to sell the book. For more information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Affordable housing committee to meet
Citrus County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) will hold their quarterly meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at the Citrus County Resource Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
The AHAC was formed to improve the housing situation in Citrus County by studying and developing projects, coordinating with county staff and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
For more information, call Citrus County Housing Services at 352-527-7520.
Coastal Region Library plans ice cream social
Celebrate International Friendship Day at the Coastal Region Library with an ice cream social at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
Meet up with old friends, make new friends and play party games as you beat the heat with a sweet treat. Don’t forget to thank a Coastal Region Friend of the Library while you’re there for providing the ice cream. Come down to the Coastal Region Library to celebrate the beauty of friendship this summer.
Library programs are free and open to the public. To register for this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716.
To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Writers to do workshop on publishing
Are you an aspiring writer wondering about publishing options? Or looking for information on your chosen craft? Then join this informational workshop presented by members of the Citrus Writers group at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, at the Central Ridge Library as they discuss their experiences with publishing processes and present their advice on the matter.
If you have any questions, each of the authors will be available following their presentation for a question-and-answer session.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622.
To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, and new services and resources available to the public, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Veterans Town Hall meeting July 11
All veterans and spouses of veterans are invited to the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation for the YMCA's first Veterans Town Hall meeting on July 11.
During this meeting, they will discuss programs that they can bring to the YMCA in order to build a healthy spirit, mind and body for guests and their families.
Guests do not need to be a member of the YMCA to attend. Sign up at the front desk or by calling 352-500-9622. The YMCA is located at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.