Stroll around downtown for Art on the Avenue
The public is invited to the Valentine Art on the Avenue walk around downtown Heritage Village in Crystal River from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
The village shops will feature displays of special fine arts and crafts, chances to win merchandise, demonstrations by local artists, refreshments and more.
The event is free.
Nature Coast Lecture Series teaches facts
From the comfort of your living room, learn the true facts about Florida alligators.
Learn about the history of the alligator and its importance to the ecology of Florida wetlands by participating in the Nature Coast Lecture Series.
This Zoom presentation by Dr. Kent Vliet of the University of Florida will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. For more information, visit the Friends of Crystal River website at friendsofcrystalriver.org.
To join the free Zoom presentation, go to tinyurl.com/3ptjaxmd. Meeting ID: 393 580 7027. Passcode: 342957.
Like to vote by mail? Request ballots
Due to legislative changes in SB90, Vote-by-Mail ballot requests expired after the 2022 General Election.
In Citrus County, approximately 1/3 of the registered voters choose this method of voting. Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird would like to remind voters interested in receiving a Vote-by-Mail ballot to submit their requests for the 2023-24 elections as soon as possible.
The easiest way to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is by using the online request form at votecitrus.gov or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120. Voters will need to provide their Florida driver’s license number, Florida ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number to verify their identity.
Paper Vote-by-Mail request forms are available at the Supervisor of Elections office or at any of our weekly outreach events. To learn more, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.
Citrus Writers Club to gather
The Citrus Writers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hope Evangelical Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Meetings are for published and unpublished writers. There is no charge to attend.
For more information, contact Lorelie Boutin at 352-613-3988 or lorelielebrun@gmail.com.
TOO FAR plans annual sale
TOO FAR Water & Natural Resources, a 502(c)(3) organization dedicated to the protection of our local waterways and environment, will host its annual indoor garage sale Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at their headquarters building on Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
Call 352-634-4216 for more information.