Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: Spring Break food for kids (spring break for our CASA kids is next week), milk, butter, seasonings/spices, and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: 13-gallon trash bags, gallon Ziploc bags, dish sponges, hair styling products, face moisturizer, and countertop ice maker.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Meet the candidates in Pine Ridge
Residents of Pine Ridge are invited to meet the candidates for the upcoming Pine Ridge Board of Directors election.
Meet the candidates from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 5690 W. Pine Ridge Drive, Pine Ridge.
For resumes and more information, visit the website at www.pineridgeassn.com.
Library to hold Easter Basket Raffle
Citrus Springs Library is having an Easter Basket Raffle. The baskets are on display and the drawing will be on Friday, March 31, at noon.
Tickets are one for $1 and six for $5.
Rotary Club opens grant process
The Rotary Club of Inverness and its 501(c)3 charitable foundation support local initiatives to make our community safer, healthier and happier, working through service projects and community grants.
The grant cycle is now open, with applications available through the club’s website. Grant requests must fall within the club’s three strategic focus areas: empowering the success of youths, feeding the hungry and housing the homeless.
This is a competitive grant process, and it’s expected that $5,000 will be available. Applications will be evaluated based on fit with one of the three strategic focus areas, demonstrated need, expected outcome and adherence to the required process.
The application form is on the club’s website: invernessflrotary.org. The link to the PDF application document is embedded in the story about the grants, on the home page.
Print and complete the application; include any supporting information. Submittals must be postmarked no later than April 1. The club expects to make the funding decision no later than May 2, and intends to present checks soon thereafter.
Mail two copies of the completed grant application and any supporting documents to: Grants Administration, Rotary Club of Inverness, P.O. Box 1317, Inverness, FL 34451-1317.
Volunteer fair seeks nonprofit participants
The Nature Coast Volunteer Center and AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program are in search of nonprofit organizations to participate in their upcoming volunteer fair event.
Citrus County nonprofits and community service organizations are invited to participate at no cost, although registration is required. Each organization will set up a display (tables and chairs will be provided) or booth and have representatives on-hand to answer questions.
Organizations face a shortage of volunteers. At the same time, many people who have a desire to volunteer just do not know where the need is. Those who are thinking about volunteering, and those who are already volunteering but want to see what other opportunities are available, are welcome to attend.
Potential volunteers will have a wide variety of organizations to connect with, and volunteers can sign up to help their favorite organization right on the spot.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, and hosted at the Citrus Springs Community Center, located at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs. Reserve a table by emailing ncvc@citrusbocc.com or calling 352-527-5959.