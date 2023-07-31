FWC seeks public input on snook

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is proposing new management regions for snook along with regional regulations based on the fishery status in each region. The FWC is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors including habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale. The FWC is seeking public input prior to the decision on a final rule.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle