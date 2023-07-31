FWC seeks public input on snook
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is proposing new management regions for snook along with regional regulations based on the fishery status in each region. The FWC is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors including habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale. The FWC is seeking public input prior to the decision on a final rule.
The virtual workshop will start at 6 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Connect to the meeting by going to MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and then “Upcoming Public Workshops.”
If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, you can still submit comments online by visiting the Saltwater Public Comments page at https://tinyurl.com/mvkzmmkf. A recording of the presentation will be available by Wednesday, Aug. 9, on the FWC Saltwater Fishing YouTube channel @FWCSaltwaterFishing.
Hospital to host heart health seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a heart health seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto.
Atrial fibrillation is a heart condition where the upper chambers of the heart beat too fast and with irregular rhythm. Afib is the most common cardiac arrhythmia, currently affecting more than five million Americans. Twenty percent of all strokes occur in patients with Afib, and Afib-related strokes are more frequently fatal and disabling.
“Afib: The Beat Goes On” will feature a presentation from a Fellow in the hospital’s graduate medical education program. The focus of the talk will be on atrial fibrillation, how it is related to stroke and innovative new treatment options.
Vets week committee to meet
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the conference room of the Citrus County Chronicle building, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
All veteran service organizations are encouraged to send representatives to participate in the planning process. Community organizations, civic groups and individual veterans and residents interested in attending are welcome.
Any organization or person desiring additional information should contact Chairman John McGee at 352-346-2141.
Find genealogy resources at the library
Join Mary Ann Machonkin, president of the Citrus County Genealogical Society, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Central Ridge branch as she guides guests through the resources available at your local library and online. She’ll cover the number of resources available through the library’s website, as well as the genealogy print collections housed within the branches.
For anyone that’s looking for one-on-one help with their research, there are appointments available across the library system hosted by volunteers from the Genealogical Society. Mondays at the Lakes Region branch, Fridays at the Floral City branch, and Fridays and select Saturdays at the Homosassa branch. Appointments require registration so be sure to sign up in person, online or over the phone with the appropriate branch.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, and new services and resources available to the public, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.