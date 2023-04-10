Citrus League of Women Voters to meet
The topic for the League of Women Voters of Citrus County’s meeting at 10 a.m. on April 11 is "Kids and Gun Safety in Florida." Rosemary Nilles, LWVCC board member, will be the speaker.
Nilles will discuss some ways to reduce the toll of gun violence that impacts today’s children. She will also talk about the League’s work with community organizations and agencies to share the simple message: keeping kids safe is an adult responsibility.
The meeting will be at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River. All interested persons are invited to come.
For more information, call 1-631-790-7933 or email lwvcc2013@gmail.com.
LWVCC monthly meetings will be held at the Coastal Regional Library for April, May and June. For more about the group, go to www.lwvcitrus.org or on Facebook at League of Women Voters of Citrus County.
Food vendor needed for train show, sale
A food vendor is needed for the Regal Railways Toy Train Show & Sale on Saturday, April 29, at Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River. If interested in selling food, call 727-244-1341.
Chronicle seeks photos of graduating home-schooled seniors
The Chronicle wants to include graduating home-schooled seniors from Citrus County in the upcoming graduation tab for 2023. Also welcome are graduating seniors from out-of-county schools who reside in Citrus County.
Please email an attachment of the graduates' photo and his/her name to cconnolly@chronicleonline.com or mail the name and a photo to the Chronicle at 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429 no later than Friday, April 14. Information and photos can also be dropped off at the front desk or in the front entrance mail slot at the Meadowcrest office in Crystal River.
Shuffleboard Club to meet
The Beverly Hills Shuffleboard Club will have their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the courts located at the Central Ridge Community Park, Lake Beverly and Civic Circle.
After a short meeting, prospective new members will be welcome to join for one free lesson.
For more information, call Jeanette at 352-527-1004 or Joyce 603-393-7850.
Citrus Writers Club to meet
The Citrus Writers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Hope Evangelical Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Meetings are for published and unpublished writers. There is no charge to attend.
For more information, contact Lorelie Boutin at 352-613-3988 or lorelielebrun@gmail.com.
Sierra Club to meet in-person, Zoom
Join the next virtual Sierra Club Adventure Coast meeting from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Historic Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main St., Brooksville. The event will also be available on Zoom.
Cara W. Serra, principal planner for the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council and liaison to the Tampa Bay Regional Resilience Coalition, will discuss the Council’s Regional Resiliency Action Plan released in November 2022 aimed at strengthening the region against extreme weather events.
Register in advance for this meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/ys9vj6py.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact sierraclubadventurecoastcc@gmail.com or call 352 277-3330. Follow @coast_adventure on Facebook and Twitter.