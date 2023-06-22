Master Gardeners want garden items

Volunteers with UF/IFAS Master Gardeners' Program, under the direction of the Citrus County Extension Center in Lecanto, are in search of donations of "used/slightly abused/no longer wanted" garden-related items for resale at their Casey's Attic/Yard Sale table, which will be available to the public at the Annual Plant Sale to be held at the Extension Center Oct. 21.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle