Master Gardeners want garden items
Volunteers with UF/IFAS Master Gardeners' Program, under the direction of the Citrus County Extension Center in Lecanto, are in search of donations of "used/slightly abused/no longer wanted" garden-related items for resale at their Casey's Attic/Yard Sale table, which will be available to the public at the Annual Plant Sale to be held at the Extension Center Oct. 21.
They are gathering those items now in order to address any repair issues they may have. If anyone has items they would like to donate, call the center at 352-527-5700 and arrange for someone to pick them up. They may also drop off any garden-related items they wish to donate at the center.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Women's club fashion show tickets on sale
On July 1, tickets for the Oct. 21 Women of Sugarmill Woods Fashion Show, "Southern Charm" will go on sale to the public.
Fashions will be provided by the Wisteria Boutique of Hernando. The menu is house green salad, Boursin stuffed chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, rolls & butter, strawberry cloud cake, coffee, tea and water. Wine and cocktails available for purchase.
The event will be held at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, 509 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
Checks may be dropped off at the WSW mailbox or sent via U.S. mail. Please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of your tickets.
For WSW mailbox, place it in a small plastic bag in case of rain. Box is located on the left side of the Cypress Village POA building, 100 W. Cypress Blvd., Slot No. 4, special events, or via U.S. Mail addressed to: WSW c/o Rita Robison, 100 Cypress Blvd. West, Homosassa, FL 34446. Give your name and phone number, and note any special meal requests, such as vegetarian or vegan.
You can purchase single tickets, up to a full table of eight. Full payment must be received at the time of reservation. One check or multiple checks for the same table will be accepted, as long as they are sent in at the same time.
Key needs donations for dinner auction
The Key Training Center will be hosting its 2023 Annual Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
The event is attended by 300-400 people from Citrus and surrounding counties each year. The funds raised will go towards scholarships for more than 40 unfunded clients that attend the Key Training Center, which equates to roughly $400,000 a year.
Key Training is currently looking for donations (items/gift cards/trips/etc.) to place in the live and silent auction for the event.
For questions, information on donating, or if you need to schedule a pick-up for an item that is too large to mail, call 352-795-5541, ext. 312.
Political Network to gather
The Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) will be meeting on Wednesday, June 28, in the meeting room of Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness. Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. Meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
This month’s speaker will be Republican State Committeewoman Avis Craig. She will share her background and the State meetings she attends. She will also inform the club about the upcoming election ballot including voting for judges and constitutional amendments.
The community outreach program is Jessie’s Place. They will be collecting donations in the fall. For more information, contact Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.