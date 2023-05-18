Art from the Heart continues on May 25
Thanks to funding from Dementia Education Inc., Art from the Heart, a program for families living with dementia, has returned to the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto. Its next session will be 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.
Art from the Heart, which provides supervised art and music as social and therapeutic activity for individuals with dementia and their care partners, has a popular history at the YMCA, but was forced to close in 2020 due to COVID-19. Now, it is back, featuring painting, drawing, crafts, puzzles and music.
Hero Appreciation Event at Nick Nicholas Ford
Nick Nicholas Ford will host its annual Hero Appreciation Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the dealership in Inverness.
The dealership would like to express its gratitude and invite those who have served or are currently serving in any branch of the military or are currently a first responder to the annual appreciation event.
There will be barbecue by Inverness Kiwanis, giveaways, music and more. RSVP on the Facebook page or call at 352-201-3979.
VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary holding yard/bake sale
VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary is having its annual yard/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, located at 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Come find some "unique" treasures and lots of "goodies" to each. There will be something for everyone. All proceeds go to help local veterans.
Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser coming up
The Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club is proud to announce its Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, located at the Moose Lodge, 221 S. Haid Terrace, Lecanto.
Tickets are $20 each and include 12 games, brunch, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle and game prizes. All proceeds will benefit organizations within Citrus County that align with the Pilot International mission of training youth for a life of service, educating the public about brain health and safety and helping those who care for others.
What could be better than playing some Bingo and helping the community at the same time? So bring a friend and enjoy the food and fun. For tickets and information, call Gidget at 352-476-6337 or email ondago39@aol.com.
Citrus Writers to be at 'Coffee and type'
Citrus Writers, a nonprofit group, will be at the meet and greet drop-by event “Coffee and type” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto. Refreshments provided.