Jeepers invite veterans for ride, lunch
Citrus County Jeepers will have Jeeping With Veterans at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Tillis Hills Recreation Pavilion, 9231 Trail 13 in Inverness.
The club invites veterans from all branches of service to join them for trail rides in the Withlacoochee Forest, along with a catered meal.
RSVP to citruscountyjeepers@gmail.com or call 352-287-5297 and leave a message. Due to certain restrictions, they request you limit your guests to one family member.
Supervisor of Elections needs new space
The Supervisor of Elections office is seeking a new location in the Citrus Hills area for Precinct 202.
This polling precinct was formerly located at the Quality Inn at Citrus Hills and is no longer available. They are thankful for the time they were able to use this facility. The Elections Office relies on public buildings for polling precincts on election day.
The Supervisor of Elections is seeking a building that has a large room, restrooms, adequate lighting and ample parking. If anyone knows of a building that meets the criteria above in the Citrus Hills area, contact Supervisor of Elections, Maureen Baird, at 352-564-7110.
Oakwood HOA quarterly members meeting
The Oakwood Village Homeowners Association will hold a quarterly members meeting from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Soccer club fall registration now open
Citrus United Soccer Club is beginning its 2023-24 season in October. Their first registration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Inverness Fairgrounds. Additional registration dates are: 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 19, and 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 22.
If you register in person on the first day, you will receive a free T-shirt. Visit their website www.citrusunited.com for the online registration which is now open. The website will have additional times and dates to register in person as well.
They have programs for children ages 3 through 19. They also offer a program for children with disabilities and scholarships for children with financial need. Players are given the opportunity to work with professional trainers, play an 11-week season and participate in the opening year jamboree and also the end of year tournament.
Any new player needs to bring a copy of his or her birth certificate for registration. For further information, call Ann Withkowski at 352-220-4877, or email the club through the citrusunited.com website.
Vets week committee
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the conference room of the Citrus County Chronicle building, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
All veteran service organizations are encouraged to send representatives to participate in the planning process. Community organizations, civic groups and individual veterans and residents interested in attending are welcome.
Any organization or person desiring additional information should contact Chairman John McGee at 352-346-2141.
DOH-Citrus to offer no-cost immunizations
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH- Citrus) is offering no cost immunizations and $35 school physicals, by appointment thru Aug. 18. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.