ERA holding CASA Jail and Bail fundraiser
CJ Dixon, the current owner of ERA American Suncoast Realty, has decided to create a charitable foundation in the name of his father Richard Dixon, founder of ERA American Suncoast Realty in 1980.
The Richard Dixon Memorial Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charity, is the engine behind the ERA Jail and Bail event, and the real estate agents at ERA are the fuel. In its inaugural year, the ERA Jail and Bail event has already raised thousands and is on its way to exceeding the fundraising goal.
Each year a different organization will be supported. This year’s fundraiser is in support of the Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA), who provides shelter, support and resources for domestic abuse victims.
Donations can be made online through ERAJailandBail.com or by check.
Naturalist to talk to Camera Club
The Art Center Camera Club will be hosting guest speaker Tom Ritchie at their next meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Art Center Art Hall, 2600 N. Annapolis Ave., Hernando.
Ritchie is a professional expedition leader and naturalist who has worked in the field of expedition cruising since the middle 1970s. Growing up near the Everglades allowed him to spend his youth exploring the swamps, marshes, forests and reef systems of South Florida, a perfect training ground for his life with Lindblad Expeditions and the National Geographic Society.
Ritchie has led ship-based expeditions to many of the far reaches of the globe, including Antarctica, the High Arctic, Patagonia, the Amazon River, Africa, New Guinea, Indonesia, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Australia and many other wild and primitive regions.
For more information, contact Jim Houle at ArtCenterVP@gmail.com.
Fire Safety for Seniors at library on Sept. 11
On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, Citrus County Fire Rescue will provide a special presentation on Fire Safety for Seniors.
Fire prevention and emergency management training is essential to prevent and stop fires. The Fire Safety for Seniors presentation will discuss smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers and general fire home safety.
Fire is deadly no matter the size, and a house can become completely engulfed in flame within minutes. Make plans now to attend this life-saving seminar starting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Homosassa Public Library.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at attend.citrus libraries.org/events.
Save Our Waters Week coming up soon
Citrus County’s 28th annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), sponsored by Keep Citrus County Beautiful, will be Sept. 16-23 with the theme, “Conserving Water = Common Sense.”
The week, which promotes public appreciation and awareness to save our irreplaceable waters, features 10 activities open to the public.
The week includes free river tours and kicks off with the 34th annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16 and concludes Sept. 23 with a presentation on “Waterflow from the Green Swamp to the Gulf.”
The week also features a guest speaker program (call Lace at 352-201-0149 to schedule), guest commentaries in the Citrus County Chronicle and a photo contest with cash prizes: $150 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Submit entries online at tinyurl.com/saveourwaters2023.