Renters can apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Idalia
Citrus County renters, including students, who sustained losses from Hurricane Idalia can apply for federal disaster assistance.
Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one-month or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.
Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. These may include personal property, transportation, moving and storage, medical and dental, funeral assistance, childcare assistance, other essential items.
To apply, go online to Disaster Assistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Application deadline is Oct. 30, 2023.
For an accessible YouTube video on assistance to renters, go to https://tinyurl.com/yp3amknj.
Floral City Garden Club to meet today
The Floral City Garden Club will be holding their first meeting of the fall season at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, in the Community House at the Floral City Town Center. The social will be followed by a “Pitch-In” luncheon for members and guests in keeping with past years.
The program at noon will be open to the public, and those planning a winter garden will welcome the information and guidance of Master Gardener Melinda Alcock from the County Extension Office.
The Floral City Garden Club meets monthly from September through May at 11 a.m. in the Community House at the Floral City Town Center. The public is invited to all programs at noon and are welcome to join the club. Visit the website at floralcity gardenclub.weebly.com or call President Janie Stewart at 954-557-5982 for more information.
Trump Club 45 to meet
The Citrus Trump Club 45 will meet on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the fairgrounds auditorium, 6310 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. Keynote speaker will be FBI whistleblower Steve Friend. Doors open at 3 p.m.; the meeting starts at 4 p.m.
All are welcome. For more information, contact Billy Cayce at 352-322-3097.
Post 166 to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
The Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166 will have a Remembrance Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 11. A continental breakfast will be available at 9:30 a.m.
The Bloodmobile will also be on site starting at 9 a.m. and until 3 p.m. Donate in honor of one of the many heroes of that day in 2001.
The public is invited to attend. The Post is located at 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, in the Homosassa Square Plaza.
For more information, call 352-765-3949.
Concert Choir rehearsals
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will begin their Saturday rehearsals from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at First Presbyterian Church in Inverness in preparation of their Winter Concert. Please come a little early to sign up.
Cost of music is $30 and session dues are $10, so have cash or a check made out to CCCC for $40.
New singers will be accepted until Sept. 24, unless approved by the director. The theme for the Winter Concert is “Celebrate With the Angels.”
Nature Coast Anglers to meet Sept. 11
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) Fishing Club’s Sept. 11 meeting will feature local fishing guide Captain Billy Farrar. Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) September meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. Contact them at NCAboard2023@gmail.com or find more information at naturecoastangler.com .
or the Nature Coast Anglers Facebook page.
FWC offering free Hunter Safety Course
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in six counties, including Citrus. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.
The Citrus class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a copy (print or electronic) of their online completion certificate, and a pen or pencil. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety.