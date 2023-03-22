The Science of Fire in the Sky
Join the SETS Foundation at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness, for Fire in the Sky, a crash course in space junk, and learn about the different ways that people have been fascinated by meteors throughout the span of history.
The ancient peoples thought that it was their gods returning to earth; in the Middle Ages, they thought they delivered disease. In truth, meteors are really rock and metal that create fiery trails as they streak through the night sky. This presentation will explain the science of meteors from their birth in space to sitting on somebody’s desk or on a museum shelf.
Library programs are free and available to everyone; however, seating is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
BOCC slates annual Leadership Summit
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will conduct their Leadership Summit beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
This annual event is meant to enhance coordination between elected bodies in Citrus County.
BOCC Chairman Ruthie Davis Schlabach has invited elected officials and staff representatives from the Citrus County School Board, City of Inverness, City of Crystal River and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to discuss, plan and prioritize mutual programs, projects and issues facing Citrus County while looking to the future.
Citizens are invited to attend, though there will be no “open to the public” speaking opportunities during this event. The public is welcome to speak during the following scheduled BOCC meeting, which will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
For more information, contact Public Information Officer Veronica Kampschroer at 352-527-5484.
County needs band to perform at picnic
Citrus County Support Services is in search of a local band willing to donate their time to perform for senior citizens at the Annual Spring Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Thursday, April 6.
Performance time will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
This is a great opportunity for exposure for your band, as well as an opportunity to provide musical entertainment for our county’s seniors.
If interested in performing at this community event, call 352-527-5980.
Business partnership needs logo
Are you a graphic designer or an inspiring artist? The Downtown Business Inverness Partnership needs an official logo.
Downtown Inverness Business Partnership is a thriving downtown Inverness business community that promotes the area as a premiere destination for locals and visitors to work, eat, shop and play.
The group is opening its logo design contest to Citrus County residents and will be awarding cash prizes and gift cards from DBIP businesses to one winner. Visit www.fitfullforce.com/logo-contest to enter and for complete logo competition guidelines and contest rules.
Take Stock seeks students, mentors
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County is looking for students who qualify to join their program. The application period for the second semester is now open.
To be considered for a scholarship, students must attend public school, be in the sixth through ninth grade, meet the financial eligibility requirements, agree to remain drug-, alcohol- and crime-free and get good grades.
Take Stock in Children’s two-year tuition-free scholarships are provided through their partnership with the Florida Prepaid Foundation.
Applications are available from the guidance office at each school, through the website takestockcitrus.org, or by calling the Take Stock office 352-344-0855.
To become a Take Stock mentor, call Pat Lancaster, program coordinator, at 352-344-0855 or go to the website.
For more information, eligibility requirements or any questions, call the office or email plancaster@takestockcitrus.org.