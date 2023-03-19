DOH presents Diabetes Class
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) and Elder Options will host its six-week Diabetes Empowerment Education Program in Floral City starting March 23.
The class is presented free of charge and meets Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Floral City United Methodist Church, 8478 E. Marvin St., Floral City. Seats are limited and registration is required.
Anyone looking to discover fresh, practical ways to manage their diabetes and live a healthier life is invited to register online at surveymonkey.com/r/CZR9VG5. For questions, contact Kathryn DeFranco at Kathryn.Defranco@flhealth.gov or Mark Pagan at Mark.Pagan@flhealth.gov.
Program participants will receive tools and information to manage and take control of their health through a series of interactive sessions. The program teaches participants how to enhance and maintain their quality of life; prevent complications; learn mindful choices for proper nutrition; enhance physical activity; strengthen personal support systems; and foster relationships with health care providers.
Learn golf fundamentals with Keith Newell
Local golf instructor Keith Newell will be giving presentations at three library branches on how to nail all those tricky shots.
With years of experience on his side, Newell will help you lower your golf score and help you play your best game in all kinds of tricky situations like sand traps, from behind trees, from the rough and more.
The presentations will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River; at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the Lakes Region branch in Inverness; and at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the Homosassa branch.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. For more information, call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
The Science of Fire in the Sky
Join the SETS Foundation at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness, for Fire in the Sky, a crash course in space junk, and learn about the different ways that people have been fascinated by meteors throughout the span of history.
The ancient peoples thought that it was their gods returning to earth; in the Middle Ages, they thought they delivered disease. In truth, meteors are really rock and metal that create fiery trails as they streak through the night sky. This presentation will explain the science of meteors from their birth in space to sitting on somebody’s desk or on a museum shelf.
Library programs are free and available to everyone; however, seating is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
Doll club to have anniversary luncheon
The Nature Coast Doll Club will have its anniversary luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday, March 22, at Skyview Restaurant in Terra Vista, Citrus Hills.
If you are a member who wishes to attend but have not yet submitted your name, call Alene Falk at 847-772-7882.
New Church Without Walls plans sale
The New Church Without Walls will have a yard sale with numerous items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24m at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto.
Everyone is welcome.