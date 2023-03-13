Safe boating course coming up

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River will be presenting the new Boat America safe boating course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. This will be an in-person course held at the USCG-DAV Auxiliary building located at 501 SE. Seventh Ave., Crystal River.

