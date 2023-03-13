Safe boating course coming up
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River will be presenting the new Boat America safe boating course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. This will be an in-person course held at the USCG-DAV Auxiliary building located at 501 SE. Seventh Ave., Crystal River.
Cost is $40 and includes a book, certified USCG Auxiliary instruction and more. Upon successful completion of the test, you will receive the FWC Safe Boater Card.
To register for this class, email Linda at ljones1501@gmail.com or call 352-503-6199. Last day to register is March 20. There are only 12 spots left in this class, so sign up now.
Information covered includes knowing your boat and motor, what to do before you get underway, trailering your boat safely, operating your boat safely in a variety of conditions, legal requirements of boating, navigation, boating emergencies, vessel operator responsibilities, small boats and paddle craft and safety equipment required by law.
Homosassa River Republican Club to meet
Join the Homosassa River Republican Club meeting on March 16 at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa. The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The speaker this month will be Steve Howard, County Administrator for Citrus County. A short business meeting will be held.
Non-members are welcome. A full menu is available for dining on your own.
Call Don Farley at 716-353-6621 for any questions.
Upcoming meetings will be the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Marguerita Grill. Next meeting is April 20.
Patriotic Bingo Bash to be held
Join the Fort Cooper Chapter NSDAR for their sixth annual Patriotic Bingo Bash on March 22 at the VFW Post 10087, 2170 W Vet Lane, Beverly Hills. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Come and join the fun, wearing a colonial costume, something patriotic or red, white and blue, and receive one free door prize ticket.
There will be light snacks, beverages and drawing for a chance to win the door prize. Purchase tickets for the Voices table items and Share the Wealth prize.
Cost is $16. Checks can be made payable to Fort Cooper Chapter NSDAR. Contact Mildred at 352-476-1120 to place a reservation. Prepaid reservations are required.
Registration fee includes: 12 paper games plus one free door prize ticket. Extra games may be purchased for $1 each game or a packet of eight games for $8. Patriotic Daubers available for $3 each or bring your own lucky daubers.
Proceeds go to benefit the various projects of the Fort Cooper Chapter NSDAR.
Rainbow Springs Art Festival slated March 18
The annual Rainbow Springs Art Festival, featuring nearly 40 area artists, is set for March 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Cedar Street in Downtown Dunnellon.
Food vendors, music and art, ranging from photography to painting, sculpted drywall to jewelry, will be available. A raffle benefits two arts scholarships and the festival helps support the nonprofit Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon Gallery.
The gallery is at 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Contact 352-445-8547, rsacoop2016@gmail.com, or www.rainbowspringsart.com.
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 MOPH to meet
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) will conduct its bimonthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Citrus County Building Alliance, 1196 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, located approximately a half mile south of State Road 44 on the west side of County Road 491.
Officers for 2023-24 will be installed during the meeting and are urged to be present.
All combat wounded veterans, as well as parents, lineal descendants, spouses and siblings of living or deceased Purple Heart recipients are cordially invited to attend the meeting and to become a Chapter 776 member.
To learn more about Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 MOPH or to become a member, visit the Chapter 776 website at citruspurpleheart.org, the Chapter 776 Facebook page or call 352-382-3847.