Democratic Women’s Club to meet Aug. 5
Democratic Women’s Club of Citrus County’s next monthly meeting will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for their monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be Shaunda Burdette, executive director of the Citrus County Education Foundation. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. To R.S.V.P., go online to citruswomendems.org/upcoming-events.
Concert Choir set to host August concerts
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will be presenting a beautiful concert titled “Songs That Make You Smile” in August 2023. The pieces were chosen specifically to make people smile.
There are two venues to choose from for this concert, which has admission of $10 for adults. Students are admitted free of charge. Proceeds help fund the choir’s scholarship program.
The dates for the concerts are: 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto; and 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at First Presbyterian Church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
For more information, go to the website at citruschoir.com and the choir Facebook page.
Trump Club 45 to meet
The Citrus Trump Club 45 will meet Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Realtors building at 714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
The guest speaker is George Colella, president of Bikers 45 for Trump. They also have several patriotic leaders from around Florida speaking at the meeting.
They welcome all to come and support our great nation. For any questions, contact Billy Cayce at 351-322-3097.
Woman’s Club gives new meeting details
Summer is coming to an end but new things are beginning all around us. The Woman’s Club of Beverly Hills is pleased to announce that they have moved to a new location, new date and time, starting on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Everyone is invited to join and see what they’re all about. Many exciting things are happening this year and they hope everyone will be a part of their nonprofit, community service organization.
The new location is the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto. Meetings are held at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, with guest speakers and light refreshments. Their Lunch Bunch continues each month with different dates, times and locations. They partner with many charities throughout the club’s year, September through May, and enjoy being a part of a growing community.
For more information, call 203-915-7407.
Learn about the life cycle of a book Aug. 9
Ever wondered how authors get their ideas, and how those ideas become a page-turning novel? What changes are made to a book in the editing process?
Join local author Dylan Newton at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Coastal Region Library to celebrate National Book Lovers Day and learn about the “Life Cycle of a Book.”
Newton, author of eight published novels including her Aug. 1 release “Change of Plans,” is no stranger to the book-writing process. From ideation to drafting, revising to publishing, Newton has done it all and attendees will learn how their beloved books come to be. And, if you have a copy of one of Newton’s books, she’s always happy to sign them for fans.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
DOH-Citrus to offer no-cost immunizations
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is offering no cost immunizations and $35 school physicals, by appointment thru Aug. 18. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.