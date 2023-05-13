Purple Heart veterans chapter to meet
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) will conduct its bimonthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Citrus County Building Alliance, 1196 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, approximately a half-mile south of State Road 44 on the west side of County Road 491.
All combat-wounded veterans, as well as parents, lineal descendants, spouses and siblings of living or deceased Purple Heart recipients are cordially invited to attend the meeting and to become a Chapter 776 member.
To learn more about Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 MOPH or to become a member, visit the website at www.citruspurpleheart.org, go to the Chapter 776 Facebook page or call 352-382-3847.
Attend a Canning Open House
Looking for a venue to process fruits and vegetables using the water bath canning method? Then sign up for the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Canning Open House at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto. The first monthly open house is on May 17, with two sessions from either 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.
Bring your own canning jars, produce and approved recipe ingredients. Extension staff will be onsite to answer questions and make sure all equipment is ready for use. The cost for the two-hour space is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as space is limited.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Garden Club to gather May 17
The Homosassa River Garden Club welcomes the public to its monthly meetings at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa.
The club will have a free program “4H Youth Development” with speaker Marnie Ward beginning at 10 a.m., with social time (coffee and yummy treats) beginning at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 17.
For more information, go to the website homosassarivergardenclub.wordpress.com or call Lorry at 630-269-1096. They have also added their new Facebook group page, just search Homosassa River Garden Club.
Homosassa library seeks donations
The Friends of the Homosassa Library are seeking donations of books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games. They request that books, paperbacks and hardcovers, be gently used and in good condition.
Donations can be dropped off at the library, located at 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, on the corner of Grandmarch and Grover Cleveland Blvd.
Transport of large book donations can be arranged by calling the library at 352-628-5626 and leaving a contact phone number. The Friends will arrange to pick them up.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: Instant oatmeal, pasta/pasta sauce, canned soups, butter, milk, coffee, eggs, brown and white sugar, and kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: Hair products, ethnic hair care products, face products, shaving cream/razors, Tupperware containers, non-drowsy allergy meds, dish sponges, disposable straws, make-up and supplies, size 34B/C bras, deodorant and baby feeding spoons.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.