Purple Heart veterans chapter to meet

Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) will conduct its bimonthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Citrus County Building Alliance, 1196 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, approximately a half-mile south of State Road 44 on the west side of County Road 491.

