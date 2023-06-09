Homosassa River Republican Club to meet
Join the Homosassa River Republican Club for their meeting on June 15 at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa. The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Non-members are welcome. A full menu is available for dining on your own. The speaker this month will be Diane Finegan, Board of County Commissioners, District 2. A short business meeting will be held.
Upcoming meetings will be at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of each month at Marguerita Grill. Next meeting is Sept. 21.
Call Don Farley at 716-353-6621 for any questions.
Supervisor of Elections to be at Central Ridge Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Central Ridge Library from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, located at 425 Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
June Teen’s Night Out in Inverness
The City of Inverness Parks & Recreation welcomes all local teens for a Teen’s Night Out from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the Depot Pavilion.
All sixth- through 10th-grade teens will get a wristband upon entry that will include free food, music, games and activities.
Bring a friend and enjoy a night out in Inverness. For more information, call 352-726-3913
Market at the Depot June 17
The next Market at the Depot will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 17. Come and check out the wide variety of fresh produce or homemade goods.
They will have produce, a great selection of items for the sweet tooth, fresh seafood and, of course, the jams, jellies, hot sauce, dried fruits and candies, repurposed furniture, plants and local artisans and crafts.
The Depot Pavilion is at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.
Amateur Radio Field Day 2023 coming up
Amateur Radio Field Day 2023 will be conducted from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
Field Day is a national event held by amateur radio operators throughout the U.S. and Canada. This exercise includes a simulation of a nationwide or regional emergency incident affecting communications.
The event will test what can happen when all telephones, including cell phones, are unusable, the internet is not available and the electric power grid is down. Impossible? Not really; think of terrorism, solar flares, civil unrest, domino effect of overuse of power grid, failure of key hubs, hurricanes, fires — it can happen regionally or wider.
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club along with the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) and approximately 30,000 U.S. and Canadian Amateur Radio operators will demonstrate emergency communications without use of commercial electrical power, telephones, cells or internet across the U.S.
All are welcome. There is no fee to attend.
On June 19 at 7 p.m., during their regular club monthly meeting, they will be planning for Field Day at the Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto. Again, all are welcome, even if you are not a ham radio operator.
For more information, contact John Bescher, N4DXI, at 352-220-8530 or n4dxi@aol.com