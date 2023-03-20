Heritage Hour at the Floral City Library
The Floral City Library will continue their monthly partnership with the Floral City Heritage Council to provide Heritage Hour presentations. The focus of these programs will be on historic events, artifacts and information that helped build Floral City and Citrus County.
Held the fourth Wednesday of every month, March’s topic is “Growing Up in the Duval House,” a presentation that will be hosted by Bob Metz, with a special tour of the Historic Duval House to immediately follow. Join at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, for this fascinating look into history.
Then mark your calendars for “Tools of the Time” on April 26 and “Seminole Wars in Citrus County” on May 24.
To keep up to date on these and all other programs, visit the website at citruslibraries.org, call your nearest branch or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Community Charity Drive Thru to be held
Citrus Hills Women's Club is having a Community Charity Drive Thru from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, in the parking lot at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando.
The drive thru is for the Family Resource Center (nonperishable food items, gently used clothing), CASA (cooking spices, juices for kids, toilet paper, hygiene items, diapers, HE laundry detergent), Carter School (diaper wipes, size three to six diapers, pull-ups, summer toys and gently worn "play wear" sizes 18 months to 6X), and Pet Meals (unopened dry or canned, dog or cat food of any size or brand).
CHWC invites members and Citrus County residents to participate. For more information, call Carol at 352-860-2818.
Doll club to have anniversary luncheon
The Nature Coast Doll Club will have its anniversary luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday, March 22, at Skyview Restaurant in Terra Vista, Citrus Hills.
If you are a member who wishes to attend but have not yet submitted your name, call Alene Falk at 847-772-7882.
Patriotic Bingo Bash to be held
Join the Fort Cooper Chapter NSDAR for their sixth annual Patriotic Bingo Bash on March 22 at the VFW Post 10087, 2170 W Vet Lane, Beverly Hills. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Come and join the fun, wearing a colonial costume, something patriotic or red, white and blue, and receive one free door prize ticket.
There will be light snacks, beverages and drawing for a chance to win the door prize. Purchase tickets for the Voices table items and Share the Wealth prize.
Cost is $16. Checks can be made payable to Fort Cooper Chapter NSDAR. Contact Mildred at 352-476-1120 to place a reservation. Prepaid reservations are required.
Registration fee includes: 12 paper games plus one free door prize ticket. Extra games may be purchased for $1 each game or a packet of eight games for $8. Patriotic Daubers available for $3 each or bring your own lucky daubers.
Proceeds go to benefit the various projects of the Fort Cooper Chapter NSDAR.
TOO FAR to host wildlife sanctuary
Sue Silver of Athena’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Brooksville will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, March 23, meeting of TOO FAR.
Silver is expected to bring a few of the rescued animals from the sanctuary which cares for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife with the goal of rehabilitation and release.
A lasagna dinner, for a donation of $10, will be served at 6 p.m., prior to the 6:30 p.m. meeting at the club’s headquarters building at 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
TOO FAR, a water conservation and educational group, welcomes guests to both the meeting and the dinner. For more information, call 352-634-4216.
Clerk do Public Information session
The Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s office will hold its first Clerk Services Public Information session from 9 to 11 a.m. on March 29, providing citizens an opportunity to learn more about navigating the Clerk’s office website, services, and initiatives.
Additional sessions are slated quarterly, with the next sessions occurring in June, September and December.
The March 29 session will be held at the Citrus County Realtor’s Association training room, located at 714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto.
The information provided in the sessions will include but are not limited to: how to sign up for Recording Activity Notification (RAN), online jury excusal process, online official records and courts records search, board meetings/minutes, passports and marriage licenses, and JustFOIA public records and general information questions.
To register for the March session, contact the office at 352-341-6424, option 9; or by email at pio@citrusclerk.org.