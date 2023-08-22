Abuse shelter seeks donations of food, more
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Whole milk, snack crackers, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice, Gatorade Zero, Vitamin Water Zero).
Non-food items: Baby bottle brushes, AAA and AA batteries, nail clippers and ethnic hair care products.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
Drop supplies off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol’s Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, contact April Renfro at 352-344-8111 or email april@casafl.org.
Like to vote by mail? Request ballots now
Due to legislative changes in SB90, Vote-by-Mail ballot requests expired after the 2022 General Election.
In Citrus County, approximately one-third of the registered voters choose this method of voting. Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird would like to remind voters interested in receiving a Vote-by-Mail ballot to submit their requests for the 2023-24 elections as soon as possible.
The easiest way to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is by using the online request form at votecitrus.gov or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120. Voters will need to provide their Florida driver’s license number, Florida ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number to verify their identity.
Paper Vote-by-Mail request forms are available at the Supervisor of Elections office or at any of our weekly outreach events. To learn more, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.
Save Our Waters Week photo contest nears
In support of Citrus County’s 28th annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) and the Citrus County Chronicle are sponsoring a photo contest depicting scenes of Citrus County’s waters and/or habitats.
Photos must have been taken within the past year and be submitted online at tinyurl.com/saveourwaters2023 no later than Friday, Aug. 25. Submitted photos cannot depict any particular business and becomes the property of Citrus Publishing, Inc.
Participants could win cash prizes of $150, $75 and $50, as well as complimentary tickets to area attractions. Winning photos (first, second, third and honorable mention) will be featured in the Citrus County Chronicle’s Sunday Commentary section. The first-place photo will also be featured on next year’s SOWW T-shirt and brochure.
Heritage Council slates summer meeting
The summer quarterly meeting of the Floral City Heritage Council has taken a twist. Beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Community House will be reserved for members and invited guests only for an evening of “Summer Whites, Lights and Delights.”
This will be an evening to recognize the council’s valuable volunteers with awards, camaraderie and an Ice Cream Social Bar. Attendees need to bring nothing except themselves dressed in white, and the council will provide the lights and delights.
Individuals considering joining the council may do so, and if received by Aug. 25, may attend this gathering.
For more information, call chair Terri Hartman at 352-726-6644, or leave a message at 352-419-4257. Visit the website at www.floral cityhc.org.
Church to offer takeout chicken
Floral City United Methodist Church is holding a take-out barbecue chicken dinner from noon to 3 p.m., or until they run out, on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 8478 E. Marvin St. across from the Floral City Elementary School.
Meal includes barbecue chicken, potato salad, baked beans and pineapple upside-down cake for a donation of $10.
For more information about the fundraiser, call 352-344-1771.