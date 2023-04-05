Egg hunr open to kids in Inverness
Inverness First United Methodist Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 1140 Turner Camp Road.
The Easter Bunny will be here. For more information, call 352-726-2522, ext. 0.
Citrus Springs Library sets new hours
Citrus Springs Library has new operating hours.
The library is now open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The library is closed Saturday.
SHINE for elders presentations
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. SHINE services and programs are free, unbiased and confidential.
One of the programs that SHINE offers in partnership with Citrus Libraries is Medicare 101. In this informative presentation, SHINE will provide unbiased information for those approaching 65 and others who are interested in learning more about Medicare.
SHINE will answer questions about Medicare and the enrollment process. SHINE will present Medicare 101 at the following locations: 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Coastal Region branch in Crystal River; 2 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills; and 2 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Homosassa branch.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
Nature Coast Photo Exhibit Competition
The Art Center of Citrus County is holding a Nature Coast Photo Exhibit Competition open to all Citrus County residents. Photo drop-off is between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12.
Awards given will be Best in Show, first, second, and third places and two honorable mentions.
Entry fees for two photo works are $15 for Art Center members and $30 for non-members; $5 each additional photo up to five maximum.
For questions, contact Jim Houle at 352-422-2838. The Art Center is located at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave., Hernando.
Band pays tribute to Stevie Wonder
Hotter Than July, a tribute band to Stevie Wonder, will play the Citrus Springs Community Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15, available from https://tinyurl.com/5xpw9Hr.
Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from the Citrus Springs Civic Association.
The show is presented by Citrus County Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 352-527-7450.
Citrus Springs Community Center is at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Attend the Spring Home and Outdoor Show
The Citrus County Chronicle is hosting the Spring Home and Outdoor Show with more than 40 booths to visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Crystal River Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
You will find many unique vendors including remodelers, decorators, kitchen & bath experts, flooring, windows, solar, landscaping, air conditioning professionals, roofers and much more.
Come out and meet the experts before starting that next home improvement project.