Summer swim lessons available
Swim lessons are available for parents and tots, preschool classes, and level one through three classes.
Early registration is recommended as there are limited classes throughout the summer. The registration fee is $45, payable by cash or check, for each session which has eight classes. You must register in person at the pool.
For the swim session schedule, visit parks and recreation on the website, inverness.gov/648/Whispering-Pines-Pool. For more information, call 352-726-1995.
The pool is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for water aerobics/lap swim from 10 to 11 a.m. and for senior/adult swim from 11 a.m. to noon. The pool is open for public swimming Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.
Vote-by-Mail Ballot Request mailout
The Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office is in the process of mailing the 2023-24 Vote-by-Mail Ballot Request form. Citizens who would like to Vote-by-Mail, make sure the following items are completed: date of birth, FL driver’s license or Florida Identification Number, last four of the Social Security Number, signature, which elections you would like to Vote-by-Mail, email address and phone number.
Should the Elections office discover an issue with your request form, an office staff member will reach out. Your prompt response is appreciated.
Other methods to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot are online at votecitrus.gov or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120. Voters who have already requested their Vote-by-Mail Ballot in 2023 do not need to request them again.
For any questions regarding the status of your Vote-by-Mail ballot, go to votecitrus.gov/voter-lookup-form or call the office at 352-564-7120.
Ozello Writers Guild to sell book
The Ozello Writers Guild will be selling its book, “Three Bridges to Paradise,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28 at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals and 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. The book was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
For more information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Citrus Schools to host Summer Career Fair
Looking for more than just a job? Join the Citrus Schools team and get a career to be proud of. The Citrus County School District serves more than 15,000 students and is the largest employer in the county with more than 2,500 full/part-time employees and substitutes.
Citrus is home to 23 schools, from preschool through grade 12, along with a technical college and an online school.
Citrus Schools will be holding a summer Career Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the College of Central Florida Conference Center, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
This career fair will offer opportunities for new and experienced teachers in all areas, para pros, bus drivers, food and nutritional services, custodians and much more.
Apply on-site for a position. Applicants will be able to speak directly to department administrators and school administrators who will be on hand to answer questions. Members of the Human Resources team will also be available to help walk applicants through the entire application process online.
DOH-Citrus to offer no cost immunizations
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is offering no cost immunizations and $35 school physicals, by appointment only, July 10 to Aug. 18. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.