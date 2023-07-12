VFW offers essay contests
Students are eligible to win $35,000 (grades 9-12) and $5,000 (grades 6-8) at the national level for an essay contest offered by the VFW. A monetary award will also be made at the local level by VFW Post 4252.
Deadline for entries at the post level is Oct. 31. For more information and entry forms, contact Bob Haines, VFW Post 4252 Youth & Education Committee, at 352-527-4968 or bohaines8@gmail.com.
Free firearm safety books available
“Dementia and Firearm Safety,” which retails for $9.95, is still available to Citrus County residents free of charge.
David DeCarlo, president of the nonprofit Dementia Education, reports that distribution has increased because a number of firearms dealers throughout the county have pitched in to promote and provide the books free of charge.
Free books can be obtained at the following firearm dealerships: Chucks Guns, 4027 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, 352-270-8362; Crystal River Cerakote and Arms, 6383 W. Conestoga Drive, Beverly Hills, 352-244-8738; Gold Diggers and Gun Slingers, 2416 W. State Road 44, Inverness, 352-341-4867; HNR Gunworks, 3238 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, 352-503-6285; Jessica Schiller Firearms, 8162 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa, 352-422-2234; Mallard’s Gun Store, 7928 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River, 352-794-3507; Patriot Sporting Goods, 760 W. Hampshire Blvd., Citrus Springs, 352-527-1205; and Wyoming Guns, 4987 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-628-2266.
Books are also available at all Coping with Dementia workshops and educational events, call 352-422-3663, and from National Rifle Association recruiter Rick Wehrheim, call 352-503-6931.
Bonsai Club meets fourth Saturday
Buttonwood Bonsai Club meets at 9:30 a.m. every fourth Saturday of the month at Whispering Pines Park, 1700 Forest Drive, Inverness, at the Community Center.
The meetings consist of demonstrations of techniques, plus bonsai design and style. Members swap ideas, critique other members' bonsai as well as provide vigorous growing specimens for the plant raffle.
An excellent opportunity to learn about bonsai. Everyone from the beginner to the experienced are invited to come and learn about bonsai.
Democratic committee meets monthly
The Citrus County Democratic Executive Committee holds regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at the Masonic Business Center, third floor, 95 S. Pine Ave., Inverness.
The next two meetings will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 2. Meetings are open to registered Democrats.
For more information, go online to citrusdemocrats.org or email info@citrusdemocrats.org.
The Citrus County Democratic Executive Committee is the governing body for the Florida Democratic Party at the county level. The organization includes a number of committees and membership on several committees is open to registered Democrats residing in Citrus County.
Concert choir to perform in August
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will be presenting a beautiful concert titled "Songs That Make You Smile" in August. The pieces were chosen specifically to make people smile.
There are two venues to choose from for this concert, which has admission of $10 for adults. Students are admitted free of charge. Proceeds help fund the choir’s scholarship program.
The dates for the concerts are: 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto; and 3 p.m. on Aug. 6 at First Presbyterian Church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
For more information, go to the website at citruschoir.com and the choir Facebook page.