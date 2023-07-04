Let's Feed Citrus July 5 food giveaway canceled
Because the warehouses were closed for the Fourth of July holiday, the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution scheduled for today, Wednesday, July 5, is canceled.
The next scheduled food giveaway is Wednesday, July 19.
Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
While supplies last. First come, first served.
Volunteers sought for coastal cleanup
Citrus County’s 32nd Annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup will be from sunrise to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, and is currently seeking volunteers.
Groups of two or more are invited to join other volunteers across the county in removing debris from shorelines, waterways and beaches of our lakes, rivers and oceans. Friends, families, neighbors, school clubs and organizations are all welcome to participate.
The effort is hosted by Keep Citrus County Beautiful and the Save Our Waters Week Committee in partnership with Citrus County's Aquatics Department.
To obtain an application, contact Tracey with Citrus County Aquatics Services directly at 352-527-7620 or email tracey.ivkovic@citrusbocc.com. Deadline to register is Sept. 2.
Sleuth’s Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Friends of the Nature Coast Volunteer Center is hosting a fundraising trip to Sleuth’s Mystery Dinner Show in Orlando on Saturday, July 29. Bus departs at 4 p.m. from the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Cost is $110 per person and includes the bus ride, dinner of your choice, dessert, coffee, iced tea and water. Tickets are available at the Citrus County Resource Center or by calling 352-527-5952.
Seating is limited. Tickets must be reserved by July 15. Payment is due within seven days of reservation and tickets are nonrefundable. Proceeds go to benefit the Friends of the Nature Coast Volunteer Center.
14th Annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes
The Key Training Center’s Walk a Mile in My Shoes registration is open. Join Key Center clients and families on Saturday, July 22, for the 14th annual event.
The walk is part of the annual Run for the Money campaign that furthers the Key Training Center’s mission to provide year-round scholarships to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) who receive little to no state government funding for services.
The entry fee is $30 per person and includes a matching team T-shirt. Registration is simple; text "KeyWalk23" to 71777 or go online to igfn.us/vf/KeyWalk23 to enter. Not tech savvy? Call 352-795-5541, Ext. 312, to register over the phone.
The walk will occur at the Key Center’s Lecanto Campus pavilion on North Garnett Miller Loop. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. with early check-in at 8 a.m., and will finish by 10:30 a.m., just in time to enjoy the Runner’s Celebration parade, events, activities and community celebration to welcome home the runners returning from Tallahassee.
Attend a free class on grilling food safely
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County is providing a free program on grilling food safely. Summertime means grilling and cookouts, but as the summer temps rise, so do the chances of food borne illness. Learn the preventive steps to take to keep your summer cookout safe.
The class will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa. Pre-register at: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information and to register, call the University of Florida/IFAS Citrus County Extension office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700.