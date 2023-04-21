North Suncoast Conservative Club to meet
North Suncoast Conservative Club will have Jesse Rumson as speaker at their meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
Rumson was arrested on Feb. 27 at his home on State Road 44 in Lecanto in connection with the January 6 insurrection. He is also known as the “Panda Man.” RSVP at facebook.com/groups/nscccitrus so they have enough seating.
Learn About Honeybees at the Wildlife Club
Learn all about honeybees and the honey they produce at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
The guest speaker will be Rubbin Loos from Shadow Ridge Apiary in Dunnellon who will do a presentation on the honeybee and the honey they produce. Loos has 40 years of experience working with honeybees and producing honey from different flower sources. There will be honey tasting available from these different flower sources.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for many free wildlife handouts and information and light refreshments. There will be a door prize and a 50/50 drawing held to benefit the NCUU. Wildlife Club meetings are always free and all are welcome. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club, at 352-746-2384 or blr768@tampabay.rr.com.
Library to host author Maxim W. Furek
The Lakes Region Library, in celebration of National Library Week, will host a presentation by paranormal author Maxim W. Furek at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, located at 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
The author will discuss his new book “Coal Region Hoodoo: Paranormal Tales from Inside the Pit” during a special presentation and book signing. The book investigates supernatural themes during the deadly 1963 Sheppton mining disaster and details Pope John XXIII’s alleged miracle, humanoid creatures and the Sheppton rescue technology that saved 33 Chilean copper miners, as documented in the film “The 33.”
Furek is a Hernando resident, a Vietnam veteran and an active member of the Citrus Writers. He is an advocate for literacy in schools and the community. He has been interviewed on numerous paranormal programs, including "Coast to Coast" and "Paranormal 60," and was featured on the award-winning Austrian podcast "Mysterious Universe."
For more information, contact Instruction & Research Librarian Hannah Sigler at 352-423-4841.
TOO FAR to host museum director
Tom Ritchie, director of the Floral City Heritage Museum, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, April 27, meeting of TOO FAR.
A Florida native, naturalist and historian with degrees in zoology, vertebrate paleontology, geology and physical anthropology, Ritchie has explored remote and exotic locations around the world, leading expeditions and research teams for Linblad Expeditions and its partner, the National Geographic Society.
A charter member of the Floral City Heritage Council will touch on special waterways and modes of transportation used in the early days of Citrus County.
The public is always invited to attend the meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m. at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Prior to the meeting, at 6 p.m. and for a donation of $10, a meatloaf dinner will be served. For more information, call 352-634-4216.
Growth Management Office temporarily closed for permitting system update
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has permanently shut down their online permitting system as of Wednesday, April 19, at 5 p.m., in favor of a new online portal. This new system, which can be accessed at portal.citrusbocc.com, will go live at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24.
Neither system will be accessible between shut-down and go-live, as a data conversion will be in progress.
Contractors doing regular business with Citrus County’s Department of Growth Management should email portalaccounts@citrusbocc.com to ensure that they are prepared for the changes.
Emergency electric permits and power releases will be processed on Monday, April 24, for inspection on Tuesday, April 25.
For more information, contact Growth Management at 352-527-5226.