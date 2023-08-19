VFW Labor Day picnic, membership drive
The VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary of Citrus Springs announces a Labor Day Picnic on Monday, Sept. 5, at the post, 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Cost is $10 per person. Ceremony starts at noon and the picnic ends at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited. DJ Deb will be there with karaoke for everyone’s enjoyment.
Groups larger than 4 people are requested to call to reserve a table at 352-465-4864. The last picnic was a sell-out, so arrive early.
The VFW will also host a membership drive. They will be located at the sign-up table for the picnic. Those interested bring your DD Form 214 and/or other discharge paperwork to check for eligibility.
Convention of States House District 23 to meet in Beverly Hills
Join the Convention of States House District 23 district meeting in Beverly Hills from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Sept. 18 in the community room of the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
For more information, call or text Pat McCray, FL HD-23 District Captain, at 810-886-2100.
Chamber seeks entries for Fire Up Citrus
The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is looking for members of the community to submit their presentation idea for the 2023 Fire Up Citrus! event on Oct. 12 at the Valerie Theatre.
This fast-paced and thrilling event spotlights 12 of the top ideas submitted with the goal to “light a fire” for something new in Citrus County. From new educational opportunities, desired business or attraction endeavors, to arts and culture venues, this event offers the stage for innovation to shine and the community to say, “What if?”
Have you got what it takes to make a spark in Citrus County? Applications are open through Sept. 25.
It is free to apply, and no cost to present if chosen. Apply online at: citruscountychamber.com/fire-up-citrus/.
Register for Veterans in the Classroom
Registration for the Oct. 30-Nov. 10 Veterans In The Classroom (VITC) program is currently open to Citrus County veterans. The program allows veterans to give presentations about their military service to Citrus County school children.
Veterans interested in participating in this event are required to register on the Citrus County School District website citrusschools.org.
On the website, scroll down to the red circles. Click the arrow right or left to find the “Veterans in the Classroom” flag icon. Then click on the icon to read about the VITC program and complete the registration process. Registration closes on Sept. 24.
Christian music group to perform at church
The local Christian music group, The Journey Men, will be performing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the First Church of God, 5510 E. Jasmine Lane, Inverness. The concert is free and open to all; a “love offering” will be taken.
Come join for a wonderful evening of music and fellowship and hear how the Journey Men “make a joyful noise unto the Lord.”
For more information, call 518-796-1630. Church members are at the Market at the Depot in Inverness on the third Saturday of the month.
First Church of God is a non-denominational church with worship services on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. All are welcome.