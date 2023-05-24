Tag Sale at Beth Sholom
Congregation Beth Sholom will hold a tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2, in Kellner Auditorium, 92 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills (behind synagogue building). Various items will be for sale.
They are also looking for vendors to sell their goods. Spaces are available for $15 per table and must be reserved in advance.
For more information or to reserve a space, contact Irene at 352-586-2031 or Barbara at 352-513-5169.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Butter, milk, coffee, coffee creamer, eggs, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
Non-food items: Hair products, face wash/moisturizer, shaving cream/razors, new Tupperware containers, dish sponges, deodorant, salad/cereal bowls, shorts (size small), new women’s underwear (all sizes) and new children’s underwear (all sizes).
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol’s Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser coming up
The Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club is proud to announce its Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, located at the Moose Lodge, 221 S. Haid Terrace, Lecanto.
Tickets are $20 each and include 12 games, brunch, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle and game prizes. All proceeds will benefit organizations within Citrus County that align with the Pilot International mission of training youth for a life of service, educating the public about brain health and safety, and helping those who care for others.
What could be better than playing some bingo and helping the community at the same time? So bring a friend and enjoy the food and fun. For tickets and information, call Gidget at 352-476-6337 or email ondago39@aol.com.
National Trails Day on the Eco-Walk Trail
Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, with a “Summer Stroll on the Eco-Walk Trail!” This 2.2-mile loop trail at the Crystal River Preserve State Park goes through several different habitats, giving hikers many opportunities to see a variety of animals and plants while getting exercise with friends and family.
The gate to the trailhead opens at 8 a.m. and you can begin your self-guided walk any time you wish, at your own pace. This is the perfect hike for early birds as well as late risers, and for adults as well as families with young children. There are many benches along the way, built by Eagle Scout Kyle Frank in 2010. Knowledgeable State Park volunteers will be on the trail until noon to answer any questions you might have. After these volunteers leave, the trail will remain open until sunset, as it does 365 days a year.
The Eco-Walk Trail is located at the intersection of North Tallahassee Road and Curtis Tool Road. From Crystal River, drive north on U.S. Highway 19 for about four miles. Turn left (west) on Curtis Tool Road, just before the light at the hospital. The trailhead entrance will be visible from the stop sign at Tallahassee Road.
This is a free event that will be held rain or shine. The trail is a dirt path; if it rains before June 3, there may be wet or muddy spots. Also remember that there are no restrooms at this location. For more information, call the Crystal River State Parks at 352-228-6028.