Coping Connection to be offered at second location
Late in 2021, the Citrus County Library System and Coping with Dementia teamed up to provide free support groups and resource information to families and care partners who are living with dementia. The program, called the Citrus Libraries Coping Connection, is provided primarily for individuals who do not have computer access.
At that time, the Central Ridge Library, located at 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills, became the sole location where individuals living with dementia and their care partners could join a live support group via video connection on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
Beginning June 13, the same service will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Homosassa Library, located at 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave. Participants should arrive at 12:50 p.m. to sign in for the free service.
The program is free and available to anyone. For more information about registering, call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622 or the Homosassa Library at 352-628-5626, or go to the library’s website, citruslibraries.org.
For additional information about Coping with Dementia and the services it provides, contact Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663.
Trump 45 Club to meet
Citrus County Trump 45 Club will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 13, at the Citrus County Realtors building, located at 714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Jack Martin speaking on “The Invasion at Our Southern and Northern Borders,” and the effect it will have on our country.
For more information, call Billy Cayce at 352-322-3097.
Senior Friends for Life to gather
Senior Friends for Life will gather for a meeting and lunch at 11:30 a.m. on June 14 at Inverness Golf & Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive. Attendees will order from the menu and lunch will be served at noon.
The Restaurant Tour will take the club to Cody’s Roadhouse on June 28, located at 305 SE. U.S. Highway 19, Crystal River. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Nancy at 352-563-5732.
PSCC to hold Behavioral Health Symposium
The Citrus County Public Safety Coordinating Council (PSCC) would like to announce that their inaugural behavioral health symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at the College of Central Florida’s (CF) Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
The purpose of the symposium is to identify overlaps and gaps between participating organizations through SWOT analysis and address key goals, such as minimizing unnecessary Baker/Marchman Acts, tackling insurance reform and a lack of local providers, navigating complimentary services, continuum of care and related topics.
The public is welcome to attend; however, there will be no “open to the public” on the symposium agenda. Those wishing to attend as a member of the public should send an email with the subject “PSCC RSVP” to Douglas.Wright@citrusbocc.com.
Lung cancer prevention seminar to be held
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a lung cancer prevention seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA, located at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
An HCA Florida Citrus Hospital Fellow will share information about protecting your lungs, warning signs of lung disease and screenings. They will discuss an innovative technology being used at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital that helps detect suspicious lung nodules by analyzing CT exams for the presence of incidental lung nodules which could represent a malignancy.
Seating is limited, so an RSVP is required to attend. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com to reserve a seat.