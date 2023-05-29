Clerk offers free passport photos for vets, active military
Angela Vick, clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller, offers free passport photos to all veterans and active military personnel.
Passport photos are taken at the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave., Inverness; or the Meadowcrest office at the West Citrus Government Center, 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River.
To participate, you will need to present one of the following forms of military identification: military ID, veterans ID or DD-214.
While you can still apply in person for a U.S. passport and renew through the mail, the Department of State’s application processing, receipt of your passport and return of citizenship evidence documents may be delayed beyond the normal turnaround time of 6-8 weeks for routine service.
For the latest updates on passports and passport service operations, visit the U.S. Department of State website at travel.state.gov.
Scheduling appointments for passport services with our office are available on appointment; website link https://checkin.citrusclerk.org, or by calling us directly at 352-341-6424, option 2.
Free workshop available to vets’ organizations
Coping with Dementia has announced that its ABC of Dementia workshop is available to any nonprofit club or organization that serves U.S. Military veterans.
The ABC of Dementia workshop is a two-hour educational event that explains the various causes of dementia, tells families how to get a diagnosis and what to expect after a diagnosis, describes better ways to serve and communicate with a person living with dementia, and ends with a role-play demonstrating the techniques of person-centered compassionate care.
About the offering Selsavage says, “We will schedule a workshop for any nonprofit veterans’ organization that can provide the meeting venue and make a sincere effort to recruit 20 or more attendees, including individuals who already have a dementia diagnosis. They can offer the workshop for their members only, or they can open their event to the public. It is their choice.”
For more information or to schedule a workshop, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Museum offering free family programs
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum invites families for free programs on the first and third Saturday of the month.
Free sessions of "Murder Mystery at the Museum" for kids begin at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. There are limited spaces. Choose a session and pre-register at 352-341-6428. Clues will be hidden around the museum to solve a "whodunnit" mystery, complete with historical figures.
Winners will receive prizes. Children must be supervised by their accompanying adults for the duration of the event.
The Museum’s Saturday programs for children and families coincide with the Farmer's Market at the Depot in Downtown Inverness on the first and third Saturday of the month.
Check out the online calendar at cccourthouse.org for more upcoming fall and winter programs.
SCORE Nature Coast seeks volunteers
Share business expertise with others by becoming a volunteer with SCORE Nature Coast.
SCORE is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping new or existing small businesses succeed in today’s environment. Join other local business professionals in mentoring their small business clients towards achieving their goals.
SCORE needs volunteers to be mentors, as well as those with expertise in social media, marketing, workshop facilitation and more.
Take an active role in helping the business community grow. Contact SCORE at 352-249-1236 or visit the website at score.org/naturecoastfl.