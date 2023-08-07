Senior Friends for Life to gather today
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive, Inverness, for a meeting and lunch. Members and guests will order from the menu and lunch will be served at noon.
The Restaurant Tour will be to Cedar River Seafood, 1935 U.S. 19 SE, Crystal River, on Wednesday, Aug. 23. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Nancy at 352-563-5732.
Learn about life cycle of a book Wednesday
Ever wondered how authors get their ideas, and how those ideas become a page-turning novel? What changes are made to a book in the editing process?
Join local author Dylan Newton at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Coastal Region Library to celebrate National Book Lovers Day and learn about the “Life Cycle of a Book.”
Attendees will learn how their beloved books come to be. And, if you have a copy of one of Newton’s books, she’s always happy to sign them for fans.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716.
Citrus Writers Club set to meet Wednesday
The Citrus Writers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Hope Evangelical Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Meetings are for published and unpublished writers. There is no charge to attend.
For more information, contact Lorelie Boutin at 352-613-3988 or lorelielebrun@gmail.com.
August Master Gardener seminars
To learn why water is critical for sustaining life and how to conserve water, the August UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener Seminar will discuss fresh water, why it is critical to our lives and how to conserve it.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: Aug. 9 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, Aug. 10 at Citrus Springs, Aug. 16 at Floral City, Aug. 23 at Inverness, Aug. 24 at Homosassa and Aug. 28 at Coastal in Crystal River.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on Aug. 21 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details at citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer gardening questions any time during Extension Office hours either by visiting the office, emailing at IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or -5711.
Soccer Club registration now open for fall season
Citrus United Soccer Club is beginning its 2023-24 season in October. Their first registration will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Inverness Fairgrounds. Additional registration dates are: 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 19, and 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 22.
If you register in person on the first day, you will receive a free T-shirt. Visit their website www.citrus united.com for the online registration, which is now open. The website will have additional times and dates to register in person as well.
They have programs for children ages 3 through 19. They also offer a program for children with disabilities and scholarships for children with financial need. Players are given the opportunity to work with professional trainers, play an 11-week season and participate in the opening year jamboree and also the end of year tournament.
Any new player needs to bring a copy of his or her birth certificate for registration. For further information, call Ann Withkowski at 352-220-4877, or email the club from the website at citrusunited.com.