YMCA, NAMI to host youth sports presentation
Join the YMCA of the Suncoast and NAMI Citrus to hear a presentation at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
Dr. Nick Choto, with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and a NAMI Citrus board member, will present a discussion on youth sports and mental wellbeing.
For more information, the YMCA can be reached at 352-500-9622.
Art from the Heart continues on May 25
Art from the Heart has returned to the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto. Its next session will be 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.
Art from the Heart, which provides supervised art and music as social and therapeutic activity for individuals with dementia and their care partners, was forced to close in 2020 due to COVID-19. Now, it is back, featuring painting, drawing, crafts, puzzles and music.
The program is free. To learn more or to register, contact Janel at jwirta@suncoastymca.org or Garret at gadkins@suncoastymca.org, or call 352-500-9622.
Hero Appreciation Event at Nick Nicholas Ford
Nick Nicholas Ford will host their annual Hero Appreciation Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the dealership in Inverness.
The dealership would like to express their gratitude and invite those who have served or are currently serving in any branch of the military or are currently a first responder to their annual appreciation event.
There will be barbecue by Inverness Kiwanis, giveaways, music and more. RSVP on their Facebook page or give them a call at 352-201-3979.
Assistance programs temporarily suspended
Citrus County has suspended all Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) appointments until further notice.
LIHEAP/LIHWAP is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Florida DEO and has been established to help qualifying low-income homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their utility costs.
The Division of Housing Services has been notified that, in the coming days, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) will reach the limit of its fiscal year 2022-23 state legislative budget appropriation authority for LIHEAP and LIHWAP. This has occurred due to higher-than-expected demand, despite a significant supplemental budget authority that the Florida Legislature granted just a few months ago.
For more information, call 352-527-7520 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Speakers Bureau presentations now available
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County (LWVCC) is a nonpartisan, grassroots, nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering citizens to fully participate in our democracy.
There are many new issues facing us today, which can be challenging and confusing.
LWVCC has volunteers who are ready to give presentations to community groups on the following topics: understanding school choice, gun safety in Florida, voter empowerment 2022, ranked choice voting, affordable housing, balance of powers, civics, civility and critical thinking, Florida government, fracking in Florida, health care, importance of U.S. courts, juvenile justice in Florida, Lock it Up Program, national popular vote, News: separating fact from fiction, Plastics: refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, women’s suffrage, your voice, your power, your vote, voter suppression then and now, and why public education.
They will bring a PowerPoint presentation with the latest information and research. To arrange for a speaker, contact Vicky Iozzia at vickyiozzia@gmail.com to receive a registration form to plan for the presentation.