BOCC seeks applications for Value Adjustment Board
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking applications for the Value Adjustment Board (VAB).
This board is seeking one qualified regular member to fill the vacancy. Eligible applicants must reside full-time and own property within the boundaries of Citrus County, as approved by the BOCC.
The VAB meets several times each year at the Citrus County Courthouse, located at 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. The purpose of this board is to consider and render a decision on all Special Magistrate recommendations regarding appeals of property assessed values, classifications and exemptions.
Applications can be accessed online at citrusclerk.org/DocumentCenter/View/209. Completed applications should be sent to the Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Attention: Value Adjustment Board, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness, FL 34450.
TOO FAR to host sanctuary speaker
Sue Silver of Athena’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Brooksville will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, March 23, meeting of TOO FAR.
Silver is expected to bring a few of the rescued animals from the sanctuary, which cares for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife with the goal of rehabilitation and release.
A lasagna dinner, for a donation of $10, will be served at 6 p.m., prior to the 6:30 p.m. meeting at the club’s headquarters building at 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
TOO FAR, a water conservation and educational group, welcomes guests to both the meeting and the dinner. For more information, call 352-634-4216.
Conservative Women’s Political Network to meet
The Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) will meet at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness, in their meeting room.
Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. Meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
The speaker will be their member Honorable Paula Sutton, who will share her background in politics and current associations in Citrus County.
Donations are requested for their outreach program Jessie’s Place. They welcome all their conservative friends.
For more information, call Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.
Safe boating course coming up
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River will be presenting the new Boat America safe boating course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. This will be an in-person course held at the USCG-DAV Auxiliary building at 501 SE Seventh Ave., Crystal River.
Cost is $40 and includes a book, certified USCG Auxiliary instruction and more. Upon successful completion of the test, you will receive the FWC Safe Boater Card.
To register for this class, email Linda at ljones1501@gmail.com or call 352-503-6199. Last day to register is March 20. There are only 12 spots left in this class, so sign up now.
Information covered includes knowing your boat and motor, what to do before you get underway, trailering your boat safely, operating your boat safely in a variety of conditions, legal requirements of boating, navigation, boating emergencies, vessel operator responsibilities, small boats and paddle craft and safety equipment required by law.
Volunteers wanted for Key event
Volunteers are wanted for the Key Training Center's Clean Air Ride on the Withlacoochee State Trail on Saturday, March 18.
The ride will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. beginning at the Inverness Trail Head, 270 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Volunteer shifts available are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up, contact Renee at 352-795-5547, Ext. 312, or email adminfoundation@keytrainingcenter.org.
Enjoy a day of riding without the worry of traffic on the longest paved trail in Florida and listed in National Geographic's Traveler Magazine as one of the top 20 trails in the United States.
The ride will happen rain or shine with no mass start. All entrants can enjoy a continental breakfast. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/FL/Inverness/CleanAirRide.