Citrus eSchool to hold Preview Night
Citrus eSchool, Citrus County’s free K-12 virtual learning school, is having a Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. April 20.
Learn about culinary arts, digital information technology, creative writing classes and more, including the flexibility Citrus ESchool provides with full, part-time or home education classes online. Meet Citrus eSchool teachers and staff and register your child at Preview Night at Withlacoochee Technical College, Building 700, 1201 W. Main St., Inverness.
For more information, call 352-726-1931, Ext. 6450.
Plan for dementia conference announced
Coping with Dementia has announced that its ninth annual Care Partner Conference will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
The keynote speaker will be Eileen Poiley, director of education at the Byrd Institute in Tampa, followed by several speakers in the realm of dementia and caregiving, including Coping with Dementia president Debbie Selsavage.
A free light breakfast and lunch will be provided along with music by Paula Bateman and Paula’s Pure Vintage. During the lunch break, participants can visit the Resource Partner tables for the support programs and services available in Citrus and surrounding counties.
The event will also include a Big Book Giveaway where every attendee can choose one of four books, including Selsavage’s book “The ABC of Dementia.” Plus, fidget mat creator Jacki Jacobellis will give away 200 of her original mats.
The event will also include free auditory screenings and a 50-portrait showing of the Famous Americans Dementia Education Photo Exhibit.
Audience size is limited to 200, so reservations should be made early. To reserve seats, call Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today
April Master Gardener Plant Seminars
The April Master Gardener Plant Seminar will discuss the types of turf that will grow in Citrus County and the best management practices (BMP) to follow to obtain the best possible results.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: April 11 at Lakes Region in Inverness, April 12 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, April 13 at Citrus Springs, April 19 at Floral City, April 24 at Coastal in Crystal River and April 25 at Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on April 17 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite. Contact the Citrus County Extension Office for details by emailing citrus@ifas.ufl.edu.
Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer all gardening questions. The Master Gardener phone numbers at the Extension office are 352-527-5709 or 5711.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. April 11 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Gena Philibert-Ortega will present, "Researching Your Ancestors in Periodicals." She will go over what types of periodicals family historians should search, what articles they include and where to find those articles.
Guests are welcome to attend. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.