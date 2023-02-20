Habitat to host orientation program
Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County will host a Habitat homeownership orientation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at its administrative office at 7768 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy., Crystal River. The administrative office is next to the Crystal River ReStore.
The orientation explains the qualification process and steps required to complete the program.
Space is limited to 18 people. As a courtesy, Habitat for Humanity asks that small children not accompany their parents to the orientation.
RSVP with Jessica Ebert at 352-563-2744 or email familyservices@habitatcc.org.
CASA to host golf tournament
The American Irish Club of West Citrus and the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association will host the 22nd annual Swing for Survivors Golf Tournament on Wednesday, March 22, at the Twisted Oaks Golf Club, 4801 N. Forest Ridge Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Proceeds will benefit the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association.
Golfers will sign in at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast of coffee and doughnuts will be provided at sign-in prior to the start of play.
Cost is $70 per player for 18 holes and includes light breakfast, golf, cart, lunch and prizes. Prizes will be awarded for winning men’s, ladies’ and mixed groups, as well as for men’s and ladies’ longest drive.
Deadline for sign-up is March 8 for golfers and Feb. 22 for sponsors. For information and forms, contact Rick MacDowell, American Irish Club tournament coordinator, at 845-608-4135; remusny1@gmail.com.
Join a water bath canning class
Learn how to safely preserve food using the water bath canning method. This hands-on class will teach the basics of pickling vegetables using the water bath canning method.
Participants will make and take home a freshly canned jar of their own. This class will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, located at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The cost for the workshop is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as class is limited to 12 participants. To register online: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Crystal River High School plans orientation
Future Pirates: If you are planning to attend Crystal River High School in the fall 2023, you and your parents are invited to attend Freshman Orientation Night from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the high school.
This is an important event for all eighth-graders who will attend CRHS. Come explore elective choices before selecting courses, meet guidance counselors, teachers, coaches, club sponsors and administrators.
Students with a last name beginning with A-L will report to the cafeteria for a presentation from 6-6:30 p.m. Afterward, they will go to the gym for the elective showcase from 6:30-7 p.m.
Students with a last name beginning with M-Z will report to the gym for the elective showcase from 6-6:30 p.m. Afterward, they will move to the cafeteria for the presentation about life as a Pirate from 6:30-7 p.m.
For more information, call 352-795-4641.
Take part in fundraising walk
Register now for the third annual "It's All About the Cause" Mini Cancer Walk from 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in the square in Crystal River.
There's a day of fun events lined up. This is a day to honor cancer survivors and remember those that have been lost.
Cancer survivors, register here: naturecoastcancercrusaders.org/survivor-registration.
Walkers, register here: naturecoastcancercrusaders.org/walker-registration.
It is free to attend, but a $20 donation is requested for the walk and includes a T-shirt. Early registration is suggested as t-shirts will be limited.
Onsite registration/check-in will begin at 3 p.m. Walkers will begin at 4 p.m. from Town Square to Fort Island and return on a designated route (three miles total).
They will hold a special Light the Way of Hope Luminaria ceremony at 7 p.m. in Town Square. Guests may purchase a luminaria bag at the event in honor or in memory of a loved one who has battled cancer.
Interested in becoming a Crusader sponsor? Go to naturecoastcancercrusaders.org/sponsors for more information.