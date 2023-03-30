Habitat’s ‘Home is the Key’ fundraiser
Throughout April, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC) will host its “Home is the Key” fundraiser at its Crystal River and Inverness ReStores.
Customers who donate $1 or more can then fill out a “key” card and sign their name. The cards will be placed on the walls, windows and doors of HFHCC’s ReStores showing customers support of its mission to build homes, neighborhoods and hope.
Since HFHCC was established in 1992, the organization has built more than 200 homes, serving 230-plus families, by focusing on its primary objective of assisting families obtain their dream of homeownership by helping qualified families purchase a new affordable home.
For more about HFHCC, go online to habitatcc.org or call 352-563-2744.
Pet rescue to host Cats’ Meow Golf Scramble
Precious Paws Rescue will be hosting their third Cats’ Meow Scramble on April 3 at the Citrus National Golf Club, 1501 Corkwood Blvd., Homosassa. Sign in starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 18-hole shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m.
This event will start with a buffet breakfast followed by golf, lunch, prizes, silent auction and raffles.
Precious Paws Rescue is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 charity with no paid staff. All funds raised are used to help them care for the rescued pets.
The players’ fee is $70. Mulligans are $5 with a limit of two and a Closest to the Pin 50/50 contest is $5. Along with their volunteers, players will be greeted by a few of their pets ready for their loving homes.
Love animals but do not play golf? You can help them care for their rescued pets by sponsoring the event ($100), sponsoring a golf hole ($50) or donating an auction item or gift card. Your donation and company name will be included in the program distributed to all participants.
For more information or any questions, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message and a volunteer will return your call.
Cake by the Lake 5K on tap
Registration is underway for the second annual Cake by the Lake 5K and One Mile Cakewalk which will be held Saturday, April 1, in Inverness to benefit the Withlacoochee State Trail.
Runners from all over the state will converge in Liberty Park at dawn to start their 3.1 mile run on the Withlacoochee State Trail. Moments after the gun goes off for that race, walkers will head out.
The race and walk routes are entirely on the historic and iconic Withlacoochee State Trail, along the shores of the beautiful Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes.
All participants will return to Liberty Park to enjoy music, festivities, unique race awards, and of course, cake and ice cream by the lake.
All registered runners and walkers will receive an insulated bag full of swag, including a pint glass with trail logo (water bottle for kids), a logo buff and more. All finishers receive three-inch heavy medals.
Additionally, there will be unique 5K awards three deep in five-year age categories, male and female, up to 90-plus.
For more info or to sign up: runsignup.com/race/FL/Inverness/CakebytheLake.
Want skills to help in an emergency?
Would you like to learn how to take care of yourself, your family and your neighborhood in the event of an emergency? If so, consider taking the Community Emergency Response Team basic training class.
This class teaches basic medical techniques, fire suppression, search and rescue and many other skills to help you during a disaster, man-made or natural.
The class will be taught on three Saturdays, June 10, 17 and 24, and will be held at the Lecanto Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto. There is no cost to join this class.
If interested in signing up, send an email to certcitrus@gmail.com and include your name, and phone number, or call Lane Schneider at 352-249-2704.
Eggstravaganza in Citrus Springs
A thousand eggs (or more) will be hunted by area children at the Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 1, at Wesley Jones Park in Citrus Springs.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon and will include egg hunts, hot dogs, chips, drinks, an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course. All children and their families are welcome. The event is sponsored by North Oak Church. Call 352-489-1688 for more information or visit the website at northoakbc.org.